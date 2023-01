Newton Wrestling Takes Down Pompton Lakes

NEWTON, NJ – Newton wrestling defeated Pompton Lakes 55-24 on the Braves mat on Wednesday.

Braves wins:

106 lbs Ryan Bollette with a pin at 0:57

120 lbs Keegan Murtagh with a pin at 1:32

132 lbs Mason Bucci with a pin at 4:51

138 lbs Tyler Morodan with a pin at 4:55

150 lbs Michael Melillo in an injury default

157 lbs Aaron Stone in a 7-5 decision

165 lbs Thaylor Sibblies in a 16-5 major decision

175 lbs Brayden Nolan with a pin at 1:25

190 lbs Daniel Barry with a pin at 0:26

215 lbs Brody Guerra with a pin at 0:26

Newton’s record moves to 2-6. They will host Hackettstown on January 24 at 7 p.m.