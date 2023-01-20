Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
ysnlive.com
POLAND MAKES THE PLAYS DOWN THE STRETCH
POLAND OH- A new week brought a new challenge for Poland in conference play. A hungry South Range team came to town hoping to make some noise in the second half of conference play. The last time the two teams played, the Bulldogs used a 13-0 second quarter to run away to a 21 point victory. This time around the Raiders tried their best to win with a strong defensive effort, and it definitely was working. After one quarter of play Poland only had 4 points. The thing about getting into a defensive battle with Poland though, they can give it as much as they can take it. The score after the first frame was 4-3. Offense went a little faster in the second quarter with Poland taking a 15-12 lead into the break. The Bulldogs tried to push forward out of halftime. They came out on a tear. They opened the 2nd half on a 10-0 and extended their lead to 25-12. But South Range had a counter punch ready as they fought and clawed their way back to make it 27-24 before the end of the frame. Poland would bounce right back though and keep the Raiders at bay down the stretch. The game came down to free throws in the final two minutes as the Raiders tried to extend the game. The Bulldogs were up for the task this time around though going 7/10 in the fourth from the line. Poland held on to win 41-31.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS CONTINUE TO BE THE CLASS OF THE MVAC
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- It was another day, and another dominating performance inside the MVAC on Monday for Springfield. They traveled to Mineral Ridge for their second matchup with the Rams of the season. The contest was all Springfield from the jump as they strutted to a 55-33 win. The Tigers...
ysnlive.com
BADGER JUST KEEPS WINNING
KINSMAN, OHIO. It was another night of girls basketball as the Badger Braves took on the visiting Maplewood Rockets. The Rockets were an outnumbered team that continued to fight the whole game with just a total of five players listed on their roster. The exhaustion soon caught up with the...
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST CHAMPION
WARREN OH- The first time Garfield and Champion met this season, the G-Men had to dodge a mighty upset bid. Champion scored 19 points in the third and pushed Garfield to the edge, even though they won the game, the Flashes made them sweat it out. On Monday when the two teams met again in Champion, Garfield would not let the team in purple gain momentum. They hit cruise control on their way to a 53-38 win.
ysnlive.com
REBELS KEEP THEIR EYE ON FIRST PLACE
BROOKFIELD OH- With three teams tied at the top coming in to Monday in the MVAC, everyone knew a lot of big games were on the horizon. In a game that would clear up a lot of the MVAC picture Crestview traveled to Brookfield for a battle of first place teams. The Rebels were trying to make it a season sweep of Brookfield and knock them out of the three way tie for first place. That is exactly what the Rebels were able to do as they controlled the tempo of the game en route to a 38-31 win.
ysnlive.com
QUAKER COMEBACK; SALEM WINS OT BATTLE
SALEM, OH- In what is certain to be a contender for “Game of the Year” the Salem Quakers were able to overcome a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the game to overtime and eventually win over South Range 61-56 on Saturday night. The Quakers trailed...
ysnlive.com
DEJA VU FOR THE SPARTANS
BOARDMAN, OH – For the second straight time, the Boardman Spartans girls’ basketball team did the unthinkable against the Howland Tigers. After a come-from-behind win against the Tigers back on December 14th, they wanted to do it again. Trailing by fifteen late in the third, the Spartans would score 19 unanswered points and hold off Howland as they stole one from the Tigers by a score of 38-36. Boardman started off strong as they took a 15-4 lead late into the first. That was mostly successful thanks to four successful treys, and 8 first-quarter points by junior Mackenzie Riccitelli. It would be a tale of two quarters, though, as the Tigers turned the game completely around and outscored the Spartans in the second quarter 19-2 to take a 25-17 edge at intermission.
ysnlive.com
POLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH NICK BLANCH
POLAND OH- We are gliding down the final stretch of the basketball season, and here’s a news flash, Poland is right in the thick of relevancy on the girls side. After tons of questions on what the Bulldogs would look like without the players they graduated a year ago, Poland is still sitting on top of the NE8. It hasn’t been without adversity though. As head coach Nick Blanch says in this interview, it’s a long basketball season. If anyone thinks they are going to get through it without some dips, they are going to be shocked. Poland saw Girard give them their first conference loss of the season, and just their third conference loss as a member of the NE8. The Bulldogs didn’t sulk in despair however, they got right back on the horse and started winning again.
ysnlive.com
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAMELA DAVIS
AKRON OH- A heartfelt welcome to the Archbishop Hoban Knights to the YSN family! In our first ever Coach’s Corner from Hoban we hear from girls hoops head coach Pamela Davis. Davis has ties to the valley as an Austintown Fitch and has taken the lessons learned with her on a fabulous coaching journey that has seen over 600 wins. In her fourth season at Hoban she has the Knights sitting at 10-7. They have won their first two games as members of the YSN family over Lutheran East and Notre Dame Academy out of Kentucky. Now they look ahead to senior night on Thursday where they’ll honor their three seniors and take on Akron Ellet.
Comments / 0