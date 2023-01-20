This Sunday, January 22nd, is the action Bigger Than Roe. The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, or MARRCH, and the Women’s March are co-hosting this year’s national march on Madison to fight for bodily autonomy for all! The South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, or Scuffle, joins a long list of labor endorsers, including AFSCME Locals 171 and 2412, the UW United Faculty and Academic Staff AFT Local 223, IBEW Local 159. Madison Teachers Incorporated, OPEIU Local 39, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, and the University Labor Council. Abortion is now a felony in Wisconsin, based on an 1849 law, and there has been no abortion in Wisconsin since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in June. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, organizers plan to take over the state capital to demand the immediate reinstatement of reproductive justice in Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. People are meeting at 11 a.m. at State and Lake Streets in Madison, for a rally and march to the capitol, where there will be a speakout.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO