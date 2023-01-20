Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming...
nbc15.com
Bigger Than Roe: March & Rally at state capitol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Women’s March in Madison was held at the state’s capitol on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined a right to an abortion until being overturned last year. The Madison Abortion And Reproductive Rights Coalition For Health...
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds of protesters march on the Capitol to advocate for abortion rights
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of Wisconsin residents made their way through downtown Madison on Sunday with a message for politicians. Hundreds of Wisconsin residents made their way through downtown Madison to advocate for abortion rights. Jan. 22, 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The decision was...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
wortfm.org
MARRCHANNC Rally (Jan 22) announcement
This Sunday, January 22nd, is the action Bigger Than Roe. The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, or MARRCH, and the Women’s March are co-hosting this year’s national march on Madison to fight for bodily autonomy for all! The South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, or Scuffle, joins a long list of labor endorsers, including AFSCME Locals 171 and 2412, the UW United Faculty and Academic Staff AFT Local 223, IBEW Local 159. Madison Teachers Incorporated, OPEIU Local 39, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, and the University Labor Council. Abortion is now a felony in Wisconsin, based on an 1849 law, and there has been no abortion in Wisconsin since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in June. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, organizers plan to take over the state capital to demand the immediate reinstatement of reproductive justice in Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. People are meeting at 11 a.m. at State and Lake Streets in Madison, for a rally and march to the capitol, where there will be a speakout.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse
WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
Yardbarker
Reports: Wisconsin-Northwestern set for makeup game Monday
The Wisconsin-Northwestern men's basketball game that was postponed from Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats' program will be made up on Monday afternoon in Evanston, Ill., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. The fast turnaround was necessitated because of a lack of...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
Transfer portal superlatives for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — What new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have accomplished over the past six weeks has fans yearning for the 2023 season to begin. In an exciting frenzy of roster additions, the Badgers landed 13 players from the transfer portal as part of 247Sports' eighth-ranked transfer class. Along the way, it became clear that Wisconsin is now an attractive landing spot for high-level offensive skill players under new coordinator Phil Longo, who runs a version of the Air Raid. The Badgers added nine offensive players, including four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
Channel 3000
Osteria Papavero brings authentic, seasonal Italian dining to Madison
Osteria Papavero’s wooden sign with a burst of cheery, red poppies is flapping in the wind on a rainy, blustery day in downtown Madison. Tucked inside the brick building on East Wilson Street where it first opened in 2006, the restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Mangano’s childhood in Bologna, where he spent the school year, and Tuscany, where he spent summers. “We try not to make too much food from Bologna, because it’s pretty fatty food,” Mangano says with a laugh. “No, I’m just joking, but it’s really rich. Bologna is called La Grassa in Italy, [which means] ‘the fat one.’ ” South of Bologna and moving into Tuscany, dishes native to those regions use more vegetables and olive oil. Osteria Papavero’s menu combines a little bit from both places, Mangano says. No matter the dish, Mangano focuses on using high-quality ingredients — from foraged mushrooms to French chocolate — to create delicious, unfussy dishes that remind him of home.
