FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
At the residence of the Monterey Park mass shooter, investigators found a firearm and a large amount of ammunition.Malek SherifMonterey Park, CA
'Something came over me,' said the man who disarmed the shooter in Monterey Park.Sherif SaadAlhambra, CA
