ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Joey Bada$$ Delivers Melodic Cover of Mos Def’s ‘UMI Says’

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3aQ4_0kKvkHw500

Joey Bada$$ paid a visit to the Australian radio station Triple J to cover Mos Def ’s single “Umi Says” from his 1999 debut solo studio album.

The performance was part of the station’s “Like A Version” segment where every week, a musician or band performs a cover of a song and their own original work.

In an almost eight minute long clip of “Umi Says,” Bada$$ delivers a smooth and melodic extended version of Def’s track.

His performance is also joined by Zimbabwean-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE of “Good Company.”

Bada$$ also sang “Show Me” for the segment’s other half. The rapper delivered a soulful serenade during his latest appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last fall, where he performed the song from his recently released third studio album 2000 .

The track stands out as a highlight on 2000 , which finds the Brooklyn rapper taking stock of his success. In a review of the album, Rolling Stone wrote: “Yet a larger question remains: who is Joey Bada$$ the rapper in 2022? In some ways, he’ll always be that kid rocking ciphers in New York with Steez and Pro Era. But he’s evolved with an airy, melodic pop sound, often supplemented with live instruments, that both brightens and tastefully smothers his idiosyncrasies.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rapper T.I. and Tiny Trial: Claim Toymaker Made ‘Millions of Dollars’ From OMG Girlz

Atlanta rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris want “economic justice” after a major toy company made “millions of dollars” off a line of dolls allegedly inspired by the all-girl group OMG Girlz that the couple launched in 2009. The musical group was also featured on T.I. and Tiny’s reality TV show, their lawyer told jurors in a California courtroom Wednesday. The opposing lawyer representing the toymaker used her opening statement to allege T.I. and Tiny have no legitimate claim to any profits from MGA Entertainment’s line of “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G” dolls and are attempting to extort the company...
Rolling Stone

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough Share Emotional Tributes to Lisa Marie at Graceland Memorial

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough, the mother and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, shared emotional tributes Sunday at the Graceland public memorial service. Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died last Thursday at 54. Priscilla first addressed the mourners, reading a poem that was penned by Keough. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla said before turning to Keough’s words. “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy

Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand

The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
ETOnline.com

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy