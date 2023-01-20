Read full article on original website
2nd person dies in Guthrie chemical explosion, officials say
GUTHRIE, KY. (WSMV) - A second person has died after a chemical explosion at a facility last week. Todd County officials said Alex Wix, 21, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, died on Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was the driver of the Onsite Environmental truck involved in the incident.
WKRN
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville …. A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs …. Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool and later pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.
wvlt.tv
‘It is terrible’: Neighbors speak out about missing child found in pool
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about a missing 3-year-old girl found Thursday in the bottom of a pool. People who live in the area said they saw Cookeville police officers crying and soaking wet after jumping into the pool to try to save the girl. “It is...
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries
From Gallatin Police Department 1-23-2023 Please BOLO for the vehicles and subjects, they were involved in vehicle burglaries on 1/20/23. One is a newer model black Cadillac SUV, the other is a newer model silver Audi sedan. The subject was observed exiting the Silver Audi SUV and checking vehicle doors in the parking lot of […] The post BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
maconcountychronicle.com
Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000
Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
WTVC
McMinnville man charged with criminal homicide after shooting on Friday
MCMINNVILLE, Tn. — According to a report from WKRN, a McMinnville man faces a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a home late Friday night. In a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office, and the...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County; armed man taken into custody after apparently shooting self on interstate
I-24 has reopened following what authorities originally called an "emergency situation" Friday evening
WSMV
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle Tenn.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A camper stolen out of Maine was found in Lebanon on Saturday afternoon. Patrol units with the Lebanon Police Department stopped the camper on Hartmann Drive near West Main Street. Officers were able to make contact with the driver. Once in custody, the driver was identified...
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
Homicide in McMinnville
According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
WYSH AM 1380
MCSO: Missing man found dead
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.
