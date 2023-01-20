Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
After student found with loaded gun at school, Grand Rapids leaders want to hear parents’ concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the aftermath of a loaded handgun found in a student’s possession at school, Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district parents about school safety. A 13-year-old student at Burton Middle School was arrested last week after the district received a tip...
Parents arguing outside in 'aggressive manner' sparked short lockdown at Cardinal Elementary school parking lot
MUSKEGON, Mich — Orchard View Schools officials said a heated disagreement between two parents outside Cardinal Elementary Tuesday afternoon caused the school to go on a brief lockdown. Assistant Superintendent Simeon Frang said some people inside the school witnessed two parents outside arguing in what he described as a...
Muskegon Heights Academy school board hears recommendations to address special education program violations
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is moving forward with recommendations from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to address violations in the district's special education program. Last month, MAISD shared their investigation that multiple students in the program were not getting the services they...
abc12.com
Man who 'straw purchased' guns linked to shootings in Flint sent to prison
Jerreil Martin of Grand Rapids, who bought more than 40 guns and then sold some to felons, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. The guns were used in several crimes, including a homicide in Flint in 2021 and the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old child near Grand Rapids a year ago.
Kalamazoo Township Police Department increases pay for cadets, officer candidates
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Kalamazoo Township officials hope an increase of 25% to 30% in pay for those in their police cadet program and those attending the police academy will help attract new officers. Noting some departments across the region are offering signing bonuses upward of $15,000, Township Manager...
'Don't ever say it can't happen here': School safety expert gives presentation at Kent ISD
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A school safety expert gave a presentation for staff members at Kent Intermediate School District Monday to address how to prevent and be prepared for school shootings. Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut is a nationally recognized expert on school safety. She is a published author and is...
Tv20detroit.com
Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
Lansing police release names of 6 people arrested for Bank of America vandalism
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area for multiple 'suspicious subjects in the Frandor area.'
Court papers: Good Samaritan drives shooting victim to hospital
"I saw the victim approach my passenger side window, and he was saying that he needed a ride to the hospital, that he had just got shot," said the Good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous.
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
Muskegon Heights city manager fired by divided council
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ city manager will soon be out of a job. A bitterly divided city council voted 4-3 Monday night not to renew Troy Bells’ contract, which ends Jan. 31. The council met in closed session until around 11:30 p.m., at which time it reconvened in council chambers and ousted […]
Fourth-generation educator surprised as Teacher of the Week
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Our latest Teacher of the Week surprise was at Crestwood Middle School and this fourth-generation teacher had no idea what she was walking into. Crestwood Middle School principal Jacquie Harris told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that “anytime we can bring good news and good attention to our building, we definitely welcome that.”
6 arrested following Frandor bank vandalism
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six people were arrested following bank vandalism at the Frandor Shopping Center. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded at 9:48 p.m. on Saturday night. Officers found a group of around 30 people surrounding and vandalizing the Bank of America location at the shopping center. Broken windows and a spray-painted […]
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
'I used drugs for 43 years' | Michigan man works at the place that changed his life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
WZZM 13
Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Whitehall Police have 'armed and dangerous' suspect in custody
WHITEHALL, Mich. — The Whitehall Police Department have located and arrested the man they have been searching deemed armed and dangerous. Authorities had been searching for the suspect for hours on Sunday, and were able to put him in custody around 5:30 p.m. Police say the 44-year-old was arrested...
WWMTCw
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
