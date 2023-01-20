ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights Academy school board hears recommendations to address special education program violations

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is moving forward with recommendations from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District to address violations in the district's special education program. Last month, MAISD shared their investigation that multiple students in the program were not getting the services they...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Muskegon Heights city manager fired by divided council

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ city manager will soon be out of a job.  A bitterly divided city council voted 4-3 Monday night not to renew Troy Bells’ contract, which ends Jan. 31. The council met in closed session until around 11:30 p.m., at which time it reconvened in council chambers and ousted […]
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Fourth-generation educator surprised as Teacher of the Week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Our latest Teacher of the Week surprise was at Crestwood Middle School and this fourth-generation teacher had no idea what she was walking into. Crestwood Middle School principal Jacquie Harris told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that “anytime we can bring good news and good attention to our building, we definitely welcome that.”
KENTWOOD, MI
WLNS

6 arrested following Frandor bank vandalism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six people were arrested following bank vandalism at the Frandor Shopping Center. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded at 9:48 p.m. on Saturday night. Officers found a group of around 30 people surrounding and vandalizing the Bank of America location at the shopping center. Broken windows and a spray-painted […]
LANSING, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"

Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WYOMING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids local news

