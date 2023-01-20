ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New York Native Moves to Lake Area to continue cat rescue. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Funeral services announced for Elijah Miller. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the...
All tornado warnings expire in SWLA

Submit photos of storm damage HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is out of the severe threat after numerous tornado warnings were issued Tuesday evening as a line of storms moved through the area. No tornadoes have been confirmed yet, but KPLC is checking out several reports of...
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh

(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
Early dismissal at Starks High due to power outage

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Starks High School will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m. due to a power outage today, Jan. 23, 2023. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says normal dismissal procedures will be followed including transportation and that all students will receive lunch before dismissal.
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2023. Robert Bradley Stark, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; proper equipment required on vehicles. Rafael Sandro-Lemus Duarte Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons during a crime.
Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
