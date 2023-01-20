Read full article on original website
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
WPFO
Some Maine communities saw impressive snow totals
Monday’s storm brought between 3 inches and 16 inches of snow to Maine. Here are some on the snow totals from around the state:. This list will be updated with more towns and totals as they come in.
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
WMTW
A break between storms on Tuesday
A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
Weather Blog: Another snowstorm to arrive in Maine Wednesday night
MAINE, USA — Sometimes it's better to get the inevitable over with. Like when I submit a video to win an Emmy. Since I'm not very good I just wait for the email telling me I lost ... it's the natural end result. Maine winters are the same way....
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
Verizon reports three-hour service outage in Portland area during snow storm
PORTLAND, Maine — Verizon customers in the Portland area had no cellphone service for about three hours during a snowstorm Monday. A spokesperson for the company said a "power failure" and a "third-party fiber cut" caused the service interruption. He did not answer how many customers were without service.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
Warming centers are open in York County after widespread power outages
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers are without power after a snowstorm swept through Maine on Monday. To help those affected stay warm, several warming centers in York County opened Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. Warming stations will be available...
WPFO
Winter storm leaves thousands of Mainers without power
MAINE, USA — After a heavy snowfall mixed with rain and sleet swept through Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, many Mainers are experiencing power outages. The snow is expected to continue through the state until Monday evening. NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said Monday morning that...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got
When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
Downeaster was delayed Monday due to downed trees, Amtrak says
MAINE, USA — Downed trees delayed a Downeaster train on Monday morning traveling to Boston, Amtrak said. A spokesperson for Amtrak told NEWS CENTER Maine Downeaster train #682 was delayed. The Downeaster schedule on its website shows train #682 leaves Brunswick at 7:10 a.m. and arrives in Boston at 10:30 a.m.
New England getting hit by latest winter storm, more snow to follow
MAINE, USA — Some of the New England states are getting hit with a winter storm Monday that was snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is due to expire Monday evening —...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
