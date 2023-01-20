Read full article on original website
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
Huron-Skyline basketball games rescheduled due to official shortage
ANN ARBOR – An official shortage has pushed back the rivalry matchup between Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Skyline’s basketball teams. The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 but have been moved back a day to Wednesday to make up for the shortage of referees, Huron boys hoops coach Mo Kasham told MLive Tuesday morning.
Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
Will Tschetter emerges as Michigan basketball’s energizer off the bench
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard has established his “energy” guy off the bench, and it’s redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter. After 5:42 of game time on Sunday and Michigan trailing Minnesota 12-4, Howard signaled for Tschetter.
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83
ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here is the Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain.
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over two weeks with the start of the wrestling district tournament. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more...
Spartan Confidential: What’s working, what isn’t as Michigan State slogs through Big Ten
EAST LANSING, MI -- Injured, sick and in foul trouble. That, and a hot shooting Indiana team kept Michigan State basketball from picking up its second straight big victory last week, as the Spartans fell to a suddenly surging Hoosiers team on Sunday. It’s a loss that has some of...
Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt
Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, loses Jett Howard to injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Minnesota 60-56 at Crisler Center on Sunday but lost Jett Howard to an injury. Michigan’s starting small forward rolled his left ankle with 2:16 left in the first half and did not return. He entered the game as Michigan’s second leading scorer with 15.4 points per game. Stay tuned to mlive.com for additional updates.
Foot injury behind him, Jaden Akins rounds into form for Michigan State
As Michigan State awaits one player to return from a foot injury, its other player who fought through a foot injury this year is coming into his own. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is coming off of back-to-back double-digit games as he rounds into form for the stretch run of Michigan State’s season.
Injured, sick and in foul trouble, Michigan State ‘didn’t have enough guys’ vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State started preparing for Indiana knowing it wouldn’t have one of its most important players in Malik Hall, who’s out of action with a foot injury. Then it learned its leading scorer, Tyson Walker, had a stomach bug and wouldn’t be able to...
Michigan State falls apart late in road loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday, Michigan State played the role of buzzsaw as it hit 12 3-pointers and ran away from Rutgers to end a losing streak. On Sunday, it was Michigan State’s turn to go on the road and run into a buzzsaw. The Spartans fell apart...
