Hart Makes Goal Line Save to Seal Flyers Win in Detroit

The goal for the Flyers has been to avoid back-to-back losses. On Saturday, Carter Hart made sure the Flyers didn't reach that mark. After allowing a goal with just 41 seconds remaining to cut the Flyers' lead to one, Hart made a save right along the goalline in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Flyers-Kings Preview: Stay Active

In the time since the Flyers last met the Los Angeles Kings, on New Year's Eve 2022, the team has certainly been busy. Tuesday's game between the two teams will be the Flyers' 12th in the month of January. So far, the Flyers are 7-4-0 in the 11 games this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?

After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
