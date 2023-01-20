ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPW crews gearing up for Friday’s storm

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Loading up the salt trucks in Lawrence, DPW crews are gearing up for a long night Thursday.

“It’s going to be a long storm like it’s showing between 12-18 hours, so we’re going to be here all night and tomorrow too,” said Jorge Jaime, DPW Director for the city of Lawrence.

Jaime says all of his workers will be treating the roads overnight as sleet and snow start to fall in the Merrimack Valley.

They’re preparing for what could be the most snow yet this season for this area.

“It’s showing we’re right on the line of 3-7 inches, so we’re going to prepare for 7, hopefully, we can get 3,” said Jaime.

Snow may not be the only issue with sleet and freezing rain falling as well.

So no matter what happens, crews will be out all through Friday to make sure the roads are safe.

“As you see there is a little bit of ice coming down right now, so that’s when we need to hit the roads with salt and that takes a lot of time, so when the snow comes we then start shoveling and then you know at the end of the storm, salt again,” said Jaime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

