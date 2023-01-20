Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
KUTV
Gov. Cox announces lawsuit against social media companies for failing to protect children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Gov. Spencer Cox announced the State of Utah intends to sue social media companies for their apparent knowledge of how their platforms were negatively affecting young users but failing to take action. The original story continues below. *******. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has...
KUTV
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
KUTV
Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
KUTV
This Utah doctor works to destigmatize plastic surgery for men
KUTV — While plastic surgery has become popular among women, it is also growing in popularity among men. Dr. P. Daniel Ward from Ward MD stopped by to shared ways we can destigmatize it with Kari. For more information and to schedule a consultation check out wardmd.com. Follow Fresh...
KUTV
Bill advances requiring police to conduct assessment for domestic violence incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill introduced in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has moved forward after a unanimous vote. S.B. 117 will require law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners. Data shared...
KUTV
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
KUTV
Educators voice opposition to school voucher bill as it moves to full Senate debate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of educators went to the Utah State Capitol on Monday evening to oppose a school voucher bill. The bill would give teachers a $6,000 raise, but it ties those raises to a $42 million voucher program. The bill passed through a Senate...
KUTV
Experts educate Utahns on sledding safety after several injuries this season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Healthcare officials are providing safety tips for sledding after multiple crashes and injuries this season. Porter Wennergren said he can't remember much about a sledding incident that left him with a concussion. “I hit a jump and I fell off my sled and...
KUTV
Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
KUTV
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
KUTV
Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
KUTV
Washington launches program to teach more kids to ride bikes, Gov. Inslee helps teach
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
KUTV
Utah group helps bring Ukrainian orphans home to adoptive family
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearly a year ago, we reported on a Utah group that was able to bring a Ukrainian orphan home to his adoptive family in the U.S just as Russia began invading Ukraine. The group said that the war would not stop their efforts to help even more children.
