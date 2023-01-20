ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

This Utah doctor works to destigmatize plastic surgery for men

KUTV — While plastic surgery has become popular among women, it is also growing in popularity among men. Dr. P. Daniel Ward from Ward MD stopped by to shared ways we can destigmatize it with Kari. For more information and to schedule a consultation check out wardmd.com. Follow Fresh...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah group helps bring Ukrainian orphans home to adoptive family

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearly a year ago, we reported on a Utah group that was able to bring a Ukrainian orphan home to his adoptive family in the U.S just as Russia began invading Ukraine. The group said that the war would not stop their efforts to help even more children.
UTAH STATE

