Mobile, AL

Man pleads guilty after Louisiana authorities find meth in spare tire

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A man has pled guilty after authorities in Louisiana located meth in a spare tire.

Quincy White, 41, of Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty on Jan. 10 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana .

Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 24, 2021, authorities investigated White in LaPlace, La.

After he was arrested, White admitted to purchasing packages of methamphetamine that were inside a spare tire and was recovered from inside of the vehicle he was driving, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

White faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and at least five years of supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn E. Schiffman is handling the prosecution.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

