Bedford County, VA

WSET

Salem City Council honors 'Mayor of Main Street' with award

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Salem City Council presented its "Salem Salutes" award at its Monday night meeting. They presented this award to Bob Rotanz. "In truth, this is something Council could give him each meeting for the many things he has done and continues to do to make Salem a better place to live and work," the City of Salem said.
SALEM, VA
WSET

WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Virginia Tech Police creates shadowbox to honor retiring lieutenant

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Tech Police Department is honoring a longtime staff member ahead of his retirement. The department presented Lieutenant E.T. Montgomery with a shadowbox to honor his service. The department said the following about Montgomery's service:. "During his 12 years at the university, Montgomery held...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Missing Bedford County teen found safe, officials say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a runaway teen they believed could be in danger. On Sunday morning, Captain Brian Neal told ABC13 that 16-year-old Cameron Moses has been found safe. The sheriff's office said Moses...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: New water and gas mains being installed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Danville drivers!. There is some roadwork underway on Audubon Drive this week. City officials said Audubon Drive between Riverside Drive and Apollo Drive begins on Tuesday and will last through Thursday. This is so new connections between water and gas mains can be...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free flu vaccine

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer a free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3. This will take place from 2 through 4 p.m. at the Ballou Park Recreation Center. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on...
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Hitachi Energy employees recognized at training completion ceremony

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Nineteen Hitachi Energy employees were recognized at a training completion ceremony on Monday. Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on Monday for nineteen employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development, Danville Community College said.
DANVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
SALEM, VA

