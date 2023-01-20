Read full article on original website
WSET
Alleghany Highlands Schools considering student cell phone use policy, how to weigh in
LOW MOOR, Va. (WSET) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is discussing the possibility of developing a policy for student cell phone use. The school board has requested that parents and AHPS staff be surveyed to see if cell phone use in schools is having a negative impact on the educational environment in classrooms.
WSET
Salem City Council honors 'Mayor of Main Street' with award
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Salem City Council presented its "Salem Salutes" award at its Monday night meeting. They presented this award to Bob Rotanz. "In truth, this is something Council could give him each meeting for the many things he has done and continues to do to make Salem a better place to live and work," the City of Salem said.
WSET
Bedford Area YMCA pool to close for 'big updates,' what to do in the meantime
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Family YMCA is getting some exciting new updates to kick off 2023. According to the YMCA's Facebook page, their swimming pool is getting a big update. They said the pool will be closing on Friday and will be closed through February 20.
WSET
Daddy-daughter dance to be hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In February, dads and daughters around the area will have the chance to have a night on the dance floor. Lynchburg Parks and Rec is hosting a daddy-daughter dance on February 11 at the Lynchburg Armory. From 6 to 8 p.m. the semi-formal dance will...
WSET
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
WSET
Virginia Tech Police creates shadowbox to honor retiring lieutenant
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Tech Police Department is honoring a longtime staff member ahead of his retirement. The department presented Lieutenant E.T. Montgomery with a shadowbox to honor his service. The department said the following about Montgomery's service:. "During his 12 years at the university, Montgomery held...
WSET
Missing Bedford County teen found safe, officials say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a runaway teen they believed could be in danger. On Sunday morning, Captain Brian Neal told ABC13 that 16-year-old Cameron Moses has been found safe. The sheriff's office said Moses...
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
WSET
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
WSET
Traffic Alert: New water and gas mains being installed in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Danville drivers!. There is some roadwork underway on Audubon Drive this week. City officials said Audubon Drive between Riverside Drive and Apollo Drive begins on Tuesday and will last through Thursday. This is so new connections between water and gas mains can be...
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WSET
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free flu vaccine
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer a free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3. This will take place from 2 through 4 p.m. at the Ballou Park Recreation Center. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on...
Augusta Free Press
WSET
Hitachi Energy employees recognized at training completion ceremony
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Nineteen Hitachi Energy employees were recognized at a training completion ceremony on Monday. Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on Monday for nineteen employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development, Danville Community College said.
WSET
'Community Connected:' Henry Co. revamps website with new, easy to navigate branding
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County's online presence is getting a major upgrade in 2023. The County announced an updated version of its official website featuring the new branding "Community Connected." CivicPlus, an industry leader in software development for local governments, was awarded the contract to host web...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSET
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
