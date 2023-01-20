Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
LMPD: Woman dies following shooting on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say a woman has died following a shooting just south of Hikes Point. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the woman to UofL Hospital where she...
Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
Civil trial begins in mother’s lawsuit against Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil trial against a Louisville daycare and one of its employees began on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims in April 2021, a 4-year-old girl was “cruelly confined” by an employee at the Outer Loop Child Care to force the child to sleep during naptime.
Wave 3
Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
Attorneys argue whether or not to suppress video testimony in Deputy Brandon Shirley case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorneys made arguments Tuesday on whether or not to suppress evidence in the murder case of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell are charged with murdering Shirley while he was doing an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively.
wdrb.com
42-year-old Louisville man dies 2 weeks after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
Sellersburg man arrested after woman shot in arm
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A man was arrested after a woman was shot in Sellersburg, Indiana on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., Officers from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Sellersburg Police Department and Indiana State Police responded to a shooting on West Saint Joe Road, according to a press release.
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
Hardin County student in custody after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school. Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat. According to their report, a 7th grade...
wdrb.com
Louisville's interim police chief discusses surge in violent crime, recruiting and tip line results
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's interim police chief is working to turn over a new leaf within the community, as the department battles broken community trust and a surge in violent crime. Interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel sat down for a live interview with WDRB in the Morning Tuesday about...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life. Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the...
WHAS 11
Man appears in court in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
Lester Terry was arrested for breaking into businesses on Barrett and Frankfort Avenue. Police say he admitted to the crimes.
Wave 3
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
WHAS11
