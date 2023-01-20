ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick residents push to get Muslim holiday Eid added to school holiday calendar

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Duxfx_0kKvfRyq00

Muslim families in a Middlesex County town are pushing to get a religious holiday added to the school calendar.

Thursday’s East Brunswick School Board meeting was filled to capacity to push the district to add the Eid holiday to the school calendar. Many families say that students often fall behind in school because they must miss class to celebrate with their families.

“I made a lot of sacrifices. I had mounds of homework to make up. And 20 years later, I don’t want that for my kids. I want my kids to celebrate their holiday like it should be celebrated,” says Erum Shakir.

There are two Eid celebrations on the Muslim calendar. One is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, which is a month-long period of fasting and prayer. The second is celebrated on the 10th day of the 12th Islamic month. Thirty-four school districts in New Jersey have incorporated Eid into their school calendars, including nearby towns like Edison, Sayreville and South Brunswick.

“A lot of holidays that we have taken off are just as important as Eid,” says seventh grader Seynabou Dia. “But Eid still doesn’t have a day off and Muslims have protested and tried so hard to be in the position we are today.”

“It’s really important to see that our holiday be recognized. It’s important that they feel included. It’s important that when they take the day off for Eid…when they take that day off, they don’t hear anything from their teachers about having to make up work,” says Shua Ajmeri, of the East Brunswick Eid Committee.

According to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), New Jersey has the highest population density in America of people who identify as Muslim. East Brunswick residents say they’ve been actively pushing to have one day of the Eid holiday added to the calendar for at least a decade.

“We have a great opportunity here to make sure the Muslims here are recognized,” says Zaid Hussein, of CAIR.

It was not clear if the district would be adding Eid to the school calendar. Currently, the holiday counts as an excused absence for students who do take off.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 25

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue.  A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.  According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy