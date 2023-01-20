ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

County officials say missing plane, bodies of pilot, passenger found in Westchester

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PantE_0kKvfNhA00

County officials say a plane that went missing near Westchester County Airport has been found, and that the two people on board have been confirmed dead.

A massive search-and-rescue mission was underway Thursday evening after the small plane crashed just outside of the Westchester County Airport.

Most of the search Thursday evening was focused on Cooney Hill Road in Armonk.

Crews went by foot into wooded areas nearby, and News 12 believes that dive teams and boats were sent out to search the water as well.

Rain, thunder and lightning limited the search from the air and made visibility very difficult. The area also backs up to the Kensico Reservoir and Rye Lake beyond that.

Officials say one passenger and a pilot were onboard the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane which holds up to six people.

The flight left from JFK airport on its way to a small regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control at Westchester County Airport lost connection with the pilot around 5:30 p.m. after the pilot reported engine trouble.

First responders set up mobile command posts all over the area, including outside the airport and at several locations on nearby streets.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
wiltonbulletin.com

OSHA investigates partial collapse at Wilton house that injured two construction workers

WILTON — Federal labor officials continue to investigate a partial house collapse that injured two people Friday. The first floor of a house under construction in the 100 block of Cannon Road collapsed about 8:30 a.m., Wilton police said Monday. Wilton Fire Rescue, along with Westport Fire Rescue, removed an injured construction worker who was taken to Norwalk Hospital, Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said. The man’s condition wasn’t clear Monday.
WILTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seaplane Makes Unscheduled Landing on Lake in Danbury

A seaplane made an unscheduled landing on a lake in Danbury over the weekend. Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night. When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside. Police...
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 15 North in New Haven Reopens After Crash

Route 15 north in New Haven has reopened after a crash on Sunday afternoon. State police said the highway was closed at exit 59. At one point, there was more than 2 miles of congestion in the area. The highway has since reopened. According to the state Dept. of Transportation,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy