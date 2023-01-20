Read full article on original website
Man arrested following early Tuesday standoff with police in Missoula
An 18-year-old man is behind bars following an early Tuesday morning standoff with police in Missoula
Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
Hess Invites Missoulians to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess stopped by the KGVO studios on Tuesday to invite the public to the ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ program at the Missoula Public Library. Hess explained what the program was all about. “It's a monthly forum that I...
NBCMontana
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Drugs Within Reach of a Toddler
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is one more than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence. “In one, the defendant...
Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Where You’ll Find the Nicest People in Missoula Montana
Montana, as a whole, gets lumped into stereotypes about people being friendly. We’re known for saying “hi” to everyone, and you’re expected to give the two-finger wave on backroads. But lately, everyone everywhere has gotten a little less friendly. That is until I moved back to...
MEPA for Missoula man Bruce Bardo canceled
Bruce Bardo lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident. Bardo is a 71-year-old white male, he is 5'11", and weighs 150 lbs.
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Search Process for New Missoula Superintendent Continues
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The process of searching for a new MCPS Superintendent will take another step on Tuesday when the Missoula County Board of Trustees will meet to consider applications from potential candidates. KGVO News spoke to Tyler Christensen, Public Information Officer with Missoula County Public Schools District...
Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
Missoula Denny’s suddenly closes its doors
The Denny's on Brooks Street in Missoula suddenly closed over the weekend after 26 years of serving customers.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Missoula Romance: Most Romantic Restaurants for Dates
We're in the heart of Montana's cold, brutal winter but despite that now is the time for romance because Valentine's Day is coming up— I'm not sure who picked the date for this holiday, but my guess is they weren't from anywhere around here. Please allow me to hide my bitterness and proceed.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. The deputy noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
For the Love of Books: Why Missoula is Such a Literary Town
Books can take you anywhere— and that cliché only scratches the surface. The way books can show you new perspectives, inspire you and move you is nothing short of magic. I think part of what makes Missoula so special is the way so many Missoulians can appreciate the power of a good book.
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
