Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Drugs Within Reach of a Toddler

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is one more than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence. “In one, the defendant...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Where You’ll Find the Nicest People in Missoula Montana

Montana, as a whole, gets lumped into stereotypes about people being friendly. We’re known for saying “hi” to everyone, and you’re expected to give the two-finger wave on backroads. But lately, everyone everywhere has gotten a little less friendly. That is until I moved back to...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Search Process for New Missoula Superintendent Continues

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The process of searching for a new MCPS Superintendent will take another step on Tuesday when the Missoula County Board of Trustees will meet to consider applications from potential candidates. KGVO News spoke to Tyler Christensen, Public Information Officer with Missoula County Public Schools District...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Bank President Warns of Check Fraud and Financial Scams

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News reached out to Scott Burke, President and CEO of Missoula's First Security Bank (a division of Glacier Bank) this week after receiving an email from the bank warning customers to beware of attempts at fraud and other financial scams that are becoming more prevalent throughout his industry.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Romance: Most Romantic Restaurants for Dates

We're in the heart of Montana's cold, brutal winter but despite that now is the time for romance because Valentine's Day is coming up— I'm not sure who picked the date for this holiday, but my guess is they weren't from anywhere around here. Please allow me to hide my bitterness and proceed.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

For the Love of Books: Why Missoula is Such a Literary Town

Books can take you anywhere— and that cliché only scratches the surface. The way books can show you new perspectives, inspire you and move you is nothing short of magic. I think part of what makes Missoula so special is the way so many Missoulians can appreciate the power of a good book.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
