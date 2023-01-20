Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Air stagnation prompts 'YELLOW' home wood heating days for Eugene, Springfield, Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) is calling yellow home wood heating days for the cities of Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, the agency said Tuesday. These yellow days will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and continue through at least Thursday, Jan....
Plumbing, volunteer issues force Roseburg warming shelter to close early
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will not be able to offer overnight shelter to unhoused people on Monday, Jan. 23, or Tuesday, Jan. 24, after plumbing and volunteer issues forced the facility to close two days early, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. By...
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activated for Monday night
LATEST: Cottage Grove Beds for Freezing Nights announced they will activate for Monday night. Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights warming center will be open at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23 for adults who wish to shelter from the cold. Guests should check in by 10:00 p.m. that latest...
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
City of Eugene seeks input on Golden Gardens Park additions, upgrades
EUGENE, Ore. — From sports fields and playgrounds to nature trails and wildlife habitat, big plans are in the works for a park in northwest Eugene, and officials want residents to weigh in. The city is inviting residents to share their perspectives at the project's first public meeting at...
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Acts of Kindness: Wheelers Shoes for Hoopz
One man with a mission to provide every kid with sporting shoes and that idea blossoming into connecting kids with all abilities so they can play alongside each other. Long time basketball coach, John Wheeler, noticed some the kids coming to play basketball didn't have the correct footwear to play.
Springfield City Councilor Leonard Stoehr moving away; steps down from Council
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — At the Monday, January 23, City Council Work Session, Ward 4 Councilor Leonard Stoehr announced his resignation on the Springfield City Council citing a job transfer to Atlanta, Georgia, the City of Springfield said. Councilors are required by City Charter to live in the ward they...
Eugene City Council approves land swap agreement with University of Oregon
The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium for University-owned land near...
Eugene Mayor: 'I am disturbed and devastated by the news out of Monterey Park'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting over the weekend in California. In her statement, she says she is "disturbed and devastated by the news" of the mass shooting and that her "heart is with the victims." She states that...
Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
Lebanon Firefighters respond to 2 residential fires, 1 RV blaze
Lebanon Firefighters were kept busy Monday morning, within the span of 5 hours fire crews were called to 2 residential fires and one fully involved motorhome fire. Monday was an early call for fire crews, at 2:45 a.m., Lebanon Firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Tennessee Road area. Officials say that residents woke to the sounds of screaming smoke detectors and their home filled with smoke.
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
Eugene Police updates tech to better track speeding drivers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has new LiDAR guns to track speeding drivers, replacing equipment that hadn't been updated in nearly two decades. With these new LiDAR guns, EPD says officers can track those who are speeding at farther distances, with more accuracy, and through fog, rain and snow.
Linn County commissioners hear Millersburg land use case
ALBANY, Ore. — More than 50 people attended a land use hearing before the Linn County Board of Commissioners held Tuesday morning at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, county officials said in a news release. The issue at hand is that the City of Millersburg is seeking...
'An Ode to Joy': Brail's Restaurant holds remembrance for owner Sang Joo Knudtson
EUGENE, Ore. — A remembrance was held Saturday for the owner of Brail's Restaurant. Sang Joo Knudtson, better known as Joy, has been a familiar face to regulars. She earned the nickname "Umma" - the Korean word for mother, something both customers and employees called her. Brail's is known...
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
