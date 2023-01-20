Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to take over Swadley's investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With one scandal after another last year, Oklahoma's new attorney general is sharing how he plans to investigate them. Two weeks into his administration, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is already making good on a promise he made on the campaign trail. "We hold state government...
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — The man charged in the beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl on Christmas Day has been returned to the state. The Caddo County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Ivon Adams III was booked into the county jail Thursday night. Adams was arrested last week in Arizona...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon convenience store worker accused of embezzlement
A former Yukon convenience store worker faces prison time for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the business. El Reno’s Stephannie Louise Myers, 41, was charged Jan. 9 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement. The felony crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison, a maximum $5,000 fine and restitution.
Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
news9.com
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon baby killer gets life without parole
EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
okcfox.com
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
Man accused in 4-year-old’s death appears in court
The man accused of killing four-year-old Athena Brownfield made his first court appearance in Caddo County on Friday.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
blackchronicle.com
Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
