Utah State

Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
Local organizers oppose statewide tax cuts, call for investments in Utah's future instead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While Utah lawmakers have expressed that they are looking to cut taxes statewide, some citizens have acknowledged their opposition to this choice. Representatives of service providers and advocates for the poor seeking to prioritize the state's unmet needs such as clean air, lake preservation and affordable housing said they want to see more investments in their causes in a press conference that was held at the Utah State Capitol on Monday.
Utah group helps bring Ukrainian orphans home to adoptive family

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearly a year ago, we reported on a Utah group that was able to bring a Ukrainian orphan home to his adoptive family in the U.S just as Russia began invading Ukraine. The group said that the war would not stop their efforts to help even more children.
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
