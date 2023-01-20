ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Collection tells story of state’s history

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stepping into any library is like taking a step back in time. Rows and rows of books filled with history tell a story of how the world once was. The Loussac Public Library in Anchorage is no different. Located in the heart of Midtown Anchorage, the library is a place that holds a lot of Alaska history. In fact, an entire section is dedicated to preserving it: the Alaska Collection.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly may be just a few hours away from finding out more information about former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmyu.tv

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years

The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid

Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads

Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Anchorage police said the vehicle...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night

A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances

After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Folk Festival finishes first week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Folk Festival began at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19, with a variety of musical experiences. “We feature local acts, sometimes as many as 140 acts during the course of 12 shows, and Folk Week shows around town,” Anchorage Folk Festival Board Member Marianne See said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy