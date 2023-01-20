Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Collection tells story of state’s history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stepping into any library is like taking a step back in time. Rows and rows of books filled with history tell a story of how the world once was. The Loussac Public Library in Anchorage is no different. Located in the heart of Midtown Anchorage, the library is a place that holds a lot of Alaska history. In fact, an entire section is dedicated to preserving it: the Alaska Collection.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly may be just a few hours away from finding out more information about former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
kmyu.tv
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
alaskapublic.org
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Bond measures and ballot propositions approved by Assembly for April election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a special meeting held Monday evening, the Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved nearly a dozen bonds and ballot propositions that voters will consider as part of the April 4 election. Eight of the bonds and ballot measures passed unanimously and with little to no comment from...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Anchorage police said the vehicle...
alaskasnewssource.com
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Folk Festival finishes first week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Folk Festival began at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19, with a variety of musical experiences. “We feature local acts, sometimes as many as 140 acts during the course of 12 shows, and Folk Week shows around town,” Anchorage Folk Festival Board Member Marianne See said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
