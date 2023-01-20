ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren

MILWAUKEE - A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County OWI crash, power lines down on Highway 151

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested for OWI after a crash Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 on U.S. Highway 151 in Dodge County. The sheriff said it happened around 2 p.m. and involved only one vehicle on Highway 151 north of E. Salem Road. Power lines were damaged...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's

HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man jumps off bridge after vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a man is in custody and was taken to the hospital after jumping off of a bridge near Commerce and North on Saturday, Jan. 21. It started as a vehicle pursuit, and then police chased the man on foot before he jumped.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lebnani; Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant

Last summer, Lebnani House opened with a menu complete with an array of Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian, Palestinian and Armenian dishes - And guests keep coming back for more. Brian Kramp is checking out Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant that’s decked out with items from across the world.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy