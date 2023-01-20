Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant
Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Tying one on in the capital city
If you’ve lived in Alaska for any length of time, you’ll be familiar with those bumper stickers for Homer, “A Quaint Drinking Town With A Fishing Problem.” A similar slogan could be written about Juneau: “It’s a small drinking town, with a serious legislating problem.” During session, Juneau is a little island packed with big personalities and drenched with booze. It feels like a frat party, where incredible sums of money are thrown around and the liquor–if you’re invited to the right places–flows like water.
kinyradio.com
3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer
Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Despite Buying a 'Lemon,' Juneau, Alaska, Is Not Done with Electric Buses
It's not easy keeping city passenger buses up and running, especially in cold climates. Swap out the diesel for electrons, and you've got a new set of challenges, like reduced range and slower charging times. Juneau was the first city in Alaska to buy an EV for its bus fleet,...
alaskapublic.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
ktoo.org
A warming climate is changing how drought plays out in Southeast Alaska
The fall of 2016 ushered in a historic drought for Southeast Alaska. Hot, dry summers wreaked havoc on subsistence crops like wild berries. Warmer waters disrupted salmon hatcheries in Juneau. And in 2018, about twice as many fires burned in the Tongass as what’s typical. By 2019, the U.S....
kinyradio.com
Another front of rain and wind expected for Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The weather advisory for wind and rain isn't quite over yet. Grant Smith, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said more wind is coming to Southeast. "We had that first low that moved through a couple of days ago. It brought some heavy rain and...
ktoo.org
Tropical front brings heavy rain to Juneau
A warm, wet tropical front is bringing heavy rain and high winds to Juneau and much of the Southeast this weekend. A high wind warning is in effect until midnight, with 60-mile-per-hour gusts and power outages possible. Meteorologist Nicole Ferrin with the National Weather Service says intense rainfall is not...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Comments / 0