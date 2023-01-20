ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

syvnews.com

Santa Ynez teams have mixed results

Santa Ynez teams had mixed results during a busy week of area sports action. The Santa Ynez boys soccer team (8-8-1) rebounded for a 1-0 non-league win at Santa Ynez against Dunn (3-3-2) in a rivalry game between the two nearby schools in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday night after losing 2-1 to Righetti Friday night at home in a showdown for first place in the Ocean League.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc to survey residents, look at alternatives for animal services

Lompoc City Council members have voted unanimously to survey residents, seek further financial information from Santa Barbara County Animal Services, and explore the costs of providing animal services alternatives before making a final determination about a future partnership with the county. “It pushes us to another alternative when … it’s...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Arroyo Grande Declares Local Emergency 01.23.2023

The city of Arroyo Grande declares a local emergency from the recent storm, which flooded parts of San Luis Obispo county. The winter storms dropped seven inches of rain in parts of Arroyo Grande between the 8th and 10th of January. Arroyo Grande’s local declaration coming after governor Gavin Newsom...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
syvnews.com

Get a look at some of the mouth-watering deals being offered during Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month

There's still plenty of time to participate in Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. The celebration, which began Jan. 13, runs through Feb. 12. Local establishments are offering specials for the price of $20.23 as part of the program started by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The promotion includes 14 restaurants, tasting rooms and other venues in the area.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Valley Medical recognizes two nurses for extraordinary care

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Registered Nurse Julia Beccia was named January 2023 recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, and Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens was honored with a DAISY for his role in inspiring a former patient to pursue a career in medicine. Both Julia and Ryan were...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Ways to cultivate positivity on campus | Elle Arvesen

Creating a positive school culture is now more important than ever before. After the pandemic, educators realized the importance of addressing student wellness through mental health support and counseling, and created new opportunities for a broader range of students to feel seen, heard, and included. Changes and opportunities like these...
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide

On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf

Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

