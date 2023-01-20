SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If your solution to getting rid of waste is using your toilet or sink, you may want to re-think that. Sandersville officials say that items you think are flushable are clogging up their sewage system. Items like personal, baby and makeup wipes, and paper towels should be thrown in the trash and not down the drain.

