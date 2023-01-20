Read full article on original website
USM receives grant for Bennett Auditorium
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exciting news for the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus as a historical building recently received a grant for repair and restoration work. Bennett Auditorium was awarded $235,000 as a part of a Community Heritage Preservation grant. Miss. District 102 Rep. Missy McGee said this...
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times people worry that the bee population is dying. One local beekeeper, Ed Hafer, said that’s simply not the case. Hafner has 60 colonies in Hattiesburg, where bees are very much alive and thriving right now. “Queens are just starting to kind of pick...
Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. The fair is open to all prospective teachers looking for certified positions in Pre-K through 12 grade at the school district. Candidates will also have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face for a 10-minute mini-interview for open positions in the 2023- 2024 school year.
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event. Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.
LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter. Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:. The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105...
Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
‘3 Billy Goats Gruff’ coming to Saenger Theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week. The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night. The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “They’re...
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
Sewage problems in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If your solution to getting rid of waste is using your toilet or sink, you may want to re-think that. Sandersville officials say that items you think are flushable are clogging up their sewage system. Items like personal, baby and makeup wipes, and paper towels should be thrown in the trash and not down the drain.
HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Friday afternoon shooting in Jones Co. labeled domestic dispute
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred on Currie Road. Emergency responders provided assistance to one adult male injured on the scene. The male victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. “Throughout the preliminary investigation...
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Moore said officers...
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County citizens helped the sheriff’s department locate and identify a woman involved in a larceny investigation. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Trinity McCraw was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after public tips led law enforcement to her location. She is charged with commercial burglary of a vehicle.
Top Tier Board Games hosts a “Learning DND” session
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - DND, Dungeons and Dragons, is a game that requires all ages to use their imagination. This role-playing adventure game is played in the comfort of your own chair around a table with your closest friends and the Dungeon Master who controls elements of the game. Top...
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
