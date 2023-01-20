Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Dump Truck Rampage That Damaged Houses and Cars
A 60-year-old man sought was arrested Monday in connection with a destructive rampage in a dump truck that damaged cars and at least two homes in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Ronald Lee Dunn was arrested Monday afternoon to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Lennox and being held on...
Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call of a possible home invasion and shots fired… Read more "Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery"
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19
An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the… Read more "Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody"
foxla.com
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale
Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs
During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting
Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara.
NBC Los Angeles
Timeline: Mass Shooting in Monterey Park Dance Studio Leaves 11 Dead, Nine Others Injured
The community of Monterey Park is mourning after a mass shooting at a dance studio left 11 dead and nine others injured Saturday night. About an hour before the shooting, the city had just held a celebration where thousands of people attended a Lunar New Year festival. Most of the crowds had already left before the shooting.
SFGate
A Coder Wrested a Pistol From the Gunman's Hands, Preventing Greater Tragedy
SAN MARINO, Calif. — Saturday night was winding down at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, with less than a half-hour to go until closing. There were three people left on the spacious dance floor. Brandon Tsay, the third-generation operator of the family-run dance hall in Alhambra, was in...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Ontario
A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
sgvcitywatch.com
Homicide Ruled in Death of Man Found Near Azusa Riverbed
LOS ANGELES - A man died from blunt force trauma to the head in a likely homicide, coroner investigators ruled. Jose Mejia Argueta, 40, was found near the San Gabriel Riverbed after Azusa Police responded around 10 a.m. January 10, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: 'Hero' civilians disarmed gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Authorities took 5 hours to warn the public that gunman was on the run
Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
Man found fatally wounded outside Lancaster medical building
A man was found mortally wounded this morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In Torrance
A standoff with a mass shooting suspect in Torrance has concluded after officers approached the van believed to be in connection with the suspect. It all happened Saturday night just after 10:20pm when Monterey Park PD responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Star Dance Studios on the 100 blk of West Garvey Ave.
Jealousy possible suspect motive in Monterey Park mass shooting, says community leader
Community leader Chester Chong told ABC7 that he believes a domestic dispute may be a possible motive for the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park.
