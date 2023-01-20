ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Dump Truck Rampage That Damaged Houses and Cars

A 60-year-old man sought was arrested Monday in connection with a destructive rampage in a dump truck that damaged cars and at least two homes in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Ronald Lee Dunn was arrested Monday afternoon to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Lennox and being held on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home

A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19

An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westmont Community News

Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle

West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs

During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Homicide Ruled in Death of Man Found Near Azusa Riverbed

LOS ANGELES - A man died from blunt force trauma to the head in a likely homicide, coroner investigators ruled. Jose Mejia Argueta, 40, was found near the San Gabriel Riverbed after Azusa Police responded around 10 a.m. January 10, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A...
AZUSA, CA

