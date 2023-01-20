Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website back online
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website is back online as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2023. The Clerk of Court website has been down since Dec. 2022 due to issues with the web provider, Cott Systems. Clerk of Court Dana Benson says that nothing...
KNOE TV8
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
KNOE TV8
Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced
CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials seeking aggravated burglary suspect
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated burglary. Jeremiah Nevil Simpson is described by UPSO as a 5′9″ tall, 37-year-old white male weighing 150 lbs. who is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe areas.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits a restaurant where quality is the main ingredient. From the service to the food, you can guarantee you will have a great meal with a great time. Cervical cancer awareness month, health officials stress HPV vaccine. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KNOE TV8
Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown. The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop. It will be...
KNOE TV8
Discover Monroe-West Monroe president named Chairman of Louisiana Travel Association
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Board of Directors named Alana Cooper as Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association on Jan. 20, 2023. Cooper currently serves as the President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe. “I am honored to be serving LTA and the more than 900 members the association...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts parish-wide contest for Black History Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library - Louise Williams Branch is encouraging children throughout the parish, ages 12-18, to enter the library system’s new ‘Words Have Power’ contest in honor of Black History Month. Interested participants are asked to write out their favorite quote...
KNOE TV8
Foster Farms makes donation to local charity, helps victims of tornado damage
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Foster Farms is making a $7,000 donation to area organization Brokers of Hope, which is a local charity that has set aside funding to help residents impacted by the recent tornado. Brokers of Hope Program Director Ragan Haynie says the donation from Foster Farms will be...
KNOE TV8
Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates. According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at Trenton Baptist Church on Jan. 22, 2023. The item was left by the side door of the church according to WMPD. WMPD says they called the Monroe Police Department Bomb Squad,...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who they say was found to be in possession of 113 lbs. of marijuana. OPSO SCAT deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2022, on I-20 east of Monroe. Deputies say the driver, Fernando Millian of Stockton, Ca., had 113 lbs. of marijuana in his car.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Award
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. West Monroe is one of the 20 cities in the Best Southern Small Towns category. Viewers are allowed to vote once per day until voting closes Monday, Feb. 20, 2023....
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Peach Fest accepting annual poster contest applicants
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Peach Festival is now accepting entries from local artists who want to submit designs for the commemorative festival poster, which is a tradition dating back to 40 years ago. The theme for this year’s poster is “Lincoln Parish: The Peachiest Place to be since...
KNOE TV8
Grambling police searching for possible suspects in on-campus shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University media relations confirmed a shooting happened at Tiger Village on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to GSU officials, a gun was fired inside the apartments, but nobody was actually shot. GSU police have made arrests and say they are looking for possible additional suspects.
KNOE TV8
Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 23, 2023, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, Hiram Cook, 62, was traveling east on Louisiana Hwy 34 on a motorcycle when he veered off the road and the motorcycle flipped, ejecting Cook. LSP...
KNOE TV8
Former West Monroe Rebel and ULM Warhawk Vic Cutler transferring to Ohio State
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In northeast Louisiana we got a front row seat to see Vic Cutler transform himself into a power five talent. Cutler first started as a West Monroe Rebel then deciding to stay home and play for ULM. Cutler was a Warhwawk for four seasons, now the 6′3, 300lb linemen is heading to north to play for the Buckeyes.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
KNOE TV8
ULM art professor receives residency and grant award
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe’s Associate Professor of Art, Cliff Tresner has been invited to the Vermont Studio Center for a three-week residency from May to June of 2023. Tresner was chosen by a panel of jurors from a competitive group of applicants. The jury...
