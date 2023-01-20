ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richwood, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website back online

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website is back online as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2023. The Clerk of Court website has been down since Dec. 2022 due to issues with the web provider, Cott Systems. Clerk of Court Dana Benson says that nothing...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced

CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish officials seeking aggravated burglary suspect

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated burglary. Jeremiah Nevil Simpson is described by UPSO as a 5′9″ tall, 37-year-old white male weighing 150 lbs. who is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe areas.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits a restaurant where quality is the main ingredient. From the service to the food, you can guarantee you will have a great meal with a great time. Cervical cancer awareness month, health officials stress HPV vaccine. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates. According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Peach Fest accepting annual poster contest applicants

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Peach Festival is now accepting entries from local artists who want to submit designs for the commemorative festival poster, which is a tradition dating back to 40 years ago. The theme for this year’s poster is “Lincoln Parish: The Peachiest Place to be since...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling police searching for possible suspects in on-campus shooting

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University media relations confirmed a shooting happened at Tiger Village on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to GSU officials, a gun was fired inside the apartments, but nobody was actually shot. GSU police have made arrests and say they are looking for possible additional suspects.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Motorcycle crash kills Winnfield man

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 23, 2023, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, Hiram Cook, 62, was traveling east on Louisiana Hwy 34 on a motorcycle when he veered off the road and the motorcycle flipped, ejecting Cook. LSP...
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM art professor receives residency and grant award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe’s Associate Professor of Art, Cliff Tresner has been invited to the Vermont Studio Center for a three-week residency from May to June of 2023. Tresner was chosen by a panel of jurors from a competitive group of applicants. The jury...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy