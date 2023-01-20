ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Jonathan Quallis Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Essex County Jail

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man.

Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

Police arrived and found Vincent suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:53 p.m.

Quallis was later arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

