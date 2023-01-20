ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
HAMPTON, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home

AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide on Harpers Road under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle. Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about a shooting at an unknown location near a storage facility. Virginia Beach Police were contacted by the victim’s family who were able to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city's social and economic landscape

Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

