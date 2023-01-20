Read full article on original website
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
Police seeking 3 accused in Williamsburg vehicle theft
Police in Williamsburg say they are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a vehicle theft in early December.
Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home
AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
Details emerge after man is found shot to death in back of car in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the arrest warrants for 18-year-olds Jayshawn Brown and Dylan Albert, investigators detail how police found an 18-year-old man dead inside the back of a car the two were driving in Chesapeake. Chesapeake police say it started with a 911 call from a neighbor on Candlelight...
Firefighter injured after combating house fire on Westerly Drive: VBFD
Firefighters arrived at the residence located in the 5100 block of Westerly Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Upon arrival there was heavy smoke and fire, according to VBFD.
Man dies in shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Homicide on Harpers Road under investigation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a homicide on Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle. Police received a call at 7:10 a.m. about a shooting at an unknown location near a storage facility. Virginia Beach Police were contacted by the victim’s family who were able to...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opens its doors after delay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened its doors to the public Monday morning. The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in...
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle in Hampton over the weekend.
Man accused of killing Virginia Beach missing woman appears in court
Gary Morton appeared in a Norfolk courtroom today charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the death of Marie Covington.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
Man says he was walking in Hampton when he was struck by gunfire
A 53-year-old man is recovering after a shooting incident Friday night in Hampton.
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
