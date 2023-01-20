Read full article on original website
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Plans to Move SEA Playground for Flood Mitigation Project
Golden Valley officials and the Robbinsdale School District are working on a cooperative agreement to move a playground at the School of Engineering and Arts to help with flooding issues in the DeCola Ponds neighborhood. Golden Valley wants to install an infiltration basin as part of an ongoing flooding mitigation...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Mayor’s Minutes: Legislative Priorities and Development
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris talked with Dave Kiser about some of the pressing needs for funding in the city, new development projects, and upcoming events. Harris spoke about some of the key funding issues in the state legislature. First, the city proposed a local option sales tax to help...
ccxmedia.org
Legislation Aims to Make it Harder to Sell Stolen Catalytic Converters
Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect Monday night following a car chase that started on West Broadway Avenue, near the Mister Car Wash. Police say someone called in a suspicious person trying to steal a catalytic converter off a parked van. The suspect fled into Minneapolis, where the owner lost control, crashed and then arrested by police.
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, Minnesota
Around 9:15 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Apple Valley Police received a call about an armed robbery at AV Tobacco located at the 7500 block of 148th St West in Apple Valley, Minnesota. It was reported that a suspect came into the store with a handgun.
ccxmedia.org
The Nordic Nook Offers Winter Oasis in Golden Valley
In the back yard of a Golden Valley home, Craig Ringsven constructed an outdoor oasis of sorts. “I can’t even tell you how many hours, total, have been put into it,” Ringsven said. “But probably well over a thousand.”. Ringsven started this home improvement project during the...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Two Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking in Mall Parking Lot
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bell and 23-year-old Jack Piche both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced on Friday. Bell received just 10 years in prison. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Middle School’s “Newsies, Jr.” Offers Lesson in Resilience
For eighth-grade students at Plymouth Middle School, not only did they endure a pandemic that consumed two and a half years of their lives, they also had to overcome something much different. In April 2021, when many of them were just getting used to middle school, they were shaken by...
ccxmedia.org
Cities Partner For Youth Blacklight Dodgeball Event
The cities of Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale have partnered up to put a fun spin on a classic game. A youth blacklight dodgeball tournament will be played with black lights and glow-in-the-dark balls inside the gym at the Davis Community Center. “We are taking ages seven to...
fox9.com
Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men
(FOX 9) - Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.
mcknightshomecare.com
Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M
The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
fox9.com
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
1 injured after shooting inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was shot in the leg after a fight inside a bowling alley in Brooklyn Park.Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday at the Bowlero on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.Two groups inside the bowling alley got into a fight, and a witness said one person had a gun. Police say a gunshot was heard and the groups ran outside of the business.The suspects fled the area before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
ccxmedia.org
Ceviche Seafood House Brings a Taste of Peru to Plymouth
It may be the middle of winter, but at Ceviche Seafood House in Plymouth, the goal of owner Cindy Xu is for customers to feel like they’re in the Peruvian Amazon. “I want people to walk in feeling like they’re in South America,” said Xu. “I traveled all around the world, and Peru is the only place I find that I love everything they have.”
willmarradio.com
Trial for man accused in murder of DeShaun Hill Jr. begins Monday
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning (Monday 9:30 a-m) in the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback DeShaun Hill, Junior. The trial of 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was postponed Friday after a request from his defense team. Fohrenkam faces a second-degree murder charge for the February 9th, 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hill. Surveillance shows Fohrenkam nearly bump shoulders with Hill before three shots can be heard.
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
