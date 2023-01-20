ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram

Two Suffolk County police officers saved a choking baby at a Coram home on Monday. They say when they arrived at the scene, the 1-month-old infant was choking on a piece of candy and having difficulty breathing. Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used...
CORAM, NY
News 12

Warwick DPW prepares for snow

Public works crews in Warwick are getting ready for Wednesday's expected storm. Warwick DPW Commissioner Ben Astorino tells News 12 they expect to use about 1,000 ton of salt sand mix throughout the day Wednesday. He says 14 crews will be on hand and ready to work a double shift.
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home

A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
News 12

Cause of fire that damaged Howell home still unknown

The cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear. The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.
HOWELL, NJ
News 12

Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn

A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn. According to police, the train operator was unable to pull the emergency brake and stop before hitting the 50-year-old victim who was standing on the tracks. Police say the...
BROOKLYN, NY

