Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance at a Glen Rock florist.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
News 12
Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram
Two Suffolk County police officers saved a choking baby at a Coram home on Monday. They say when they arrived at the scene, the 1-month-old infant was choking on a piece of candy and having difficulty breathing. Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used...
Rapper French Montana holds winter jacket giveaway in South Bronx and Mott Haven
The "Ain't Worried 'Bout Nothin" rapper ensured that kids in the South Bronx and Mott Haven have one less thing to worry about as the colder weather arrives.
Fire officials: 2nd hospitalized victim from Yonkers fire dies overnight
Fire officials tell News 12 an 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son were trapped in their apartment on the fourth floor of 21 Mulberry St. when the fire started.
Bloomingburg woman asks village to put back road sign after sidewalk repairs
Krista Findley says there’s supposed to be a sign at the intersection of Winterton Road and Main Street in Bloomingburg that says, “Stop here on red.”
News 12
Warwick DPW prepares for snow
Public works crews in Warwick are getting ready for Wednesday's expected storm. Warwick DPW Commissioner Ben Astorino tells News 12 they expect to use about 1,000 ton of salt sand mix throughout the day Wednesday. He says 14 crews will be on hand and ready to work a double shift.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Police: Gunshots fired where out-of-control car slammed into vehicles in Orange County
New Windsor police went to Route 9W and John Street for a report of an erratic driver around 6 p.m.
News 12
'I get no care.' Long Island Community Hospital patient says there aren't enough nurses to treat patients
A patient at Long Island Community Hospital says there isn't enough staff to appropriate care for everybody. Carol Fitzsimmons, 70, has been at the Suffolk County hospital for a week to treat several health issues as she is battling COVID-19. From her hospital bed, she told News 12 that there...
News 12
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
Fire erupts in bedroom of Baldwin home
Fire officials said it happened around 6 p.m. on Milburn Avenue near Eastern Boulevard.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
News 12
Cause of fire that damaged Howell home still unknown
The cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear. The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.
News 12
6 more weeks of winter or an early spring? Enjoy Groundhog Day across the tri-state area
Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro will announce Holtsville Hal's forecast. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and bagels and visit the other animals at the ecology center. Holtsville Ecology Center. 249 Buckley Road. Holtsville, New York 11742. Feb. 2 - 7 a.m. Beardsley Bart.
Police: 4 men wanted for robbing Ronkonkoma gas station
News 12 has been told they robbed the worker with a knife.
New White Plains DMV office set to open Monday
The new location will open at the shopping center on Maple Avenue, known as The Source at White Plains, which is home to the Cheesecake Factory, Whole Foods Market and other nationally known store brands.
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month.
News 12
Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn
A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn. According to police, the train operator was unable to pull the emergency brake and stop before hitting the 50-year-old victim who was standing on the tracks. Police say the...
Comments / 0