miamivalleytoday.com
Troy bowlers sweep Miamisburg
TROY — The Troy bowling teams swept Miamisburg Friday night at Troy Bowl. The boys won 2,404-2,245 to improve to 4-8 on the season. Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 236 and 203 for a 439 series. Logan Smith rolled games of 193 and 224 for a 417...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Elementary honor roll
COVINGTON — The following students are on the Principal’s List (all A’s) for the second nine weeks of school at Covington Elementary. Third grade students on the Principal’s List are: Hudson Apple, Carter Barhorst, Zeke Feight, Allison Herron, Mitchell Hess, Allison Masters, Rhia Moore, Jase Robinson, Harvey Snyder, Madilyn Tackett and Trent Tobe.
miamivalleytoday.com
Cookson Elementary honor roll students
TROY — Cookson Elementary School fourth grade students who earned a place on the second quarter honor roll list are: Sophia Asbury, Hamilton Barnhart, Ashlyn Blair, Curtis Burns, Lyla Conley, Marriyon Curry, Ciaran Eardly, Daniel Fuller, Rylen Hobbs, Harper Jones, Adriana Kellum, Israel Rivas, Jacob Rosen, Cecelia Rosener, Kessler Rowe, Luxon Rowe, Alexa Steinke, Lilyanna Stuchell, Alan Tucker, Angelina Wehrkamp, Lucas Wheeler, Ella Wiford and Lane Yohey.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State to host Open House in February
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs;...
miamivalleytoday.com
Speakeasy Miso to open in Old Masonic Temple Building
TROY — The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield is bringing Japanese-inspired cuisine to downtown Troy, with plans to open a new bar and restaurant called Speakeasy Miso. The new business will be located in the old Masonic Temple building on West Main Street as soon as remodeling work is completed this spring or summer.
miamivalleytoday.com
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
miamivalleytoday.com
The Piqua Community Foundation opens 2023 scholarship program
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation has opened its 2023 scholarship season and welcomes applications from local students. Scholarships through The Foundation are made possible by fund donors who value continuing education and wish to give back to the community. Each of the scholarships offered is distinct in its guidelines directed by the donor when the fund was established.
miamivalleytoday.com
2023 Youth Wild Turkey Hunters announced
GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriot Matt Light and his wife, Susie, is gearing up for its 14th annual Youth Wild Turkey Hunt, scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 14, and wrap up on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The actual hunt will take place on Saturday and Sunday, on the grounds of the Foundation’s 450-plus acre facility, Chenoweth Trails, in Greenville, as well as on land all over Darke County that has been cleared for access by local land owners. A kick-off dinner, safety training and orientation for all participating youth hunters will take place at Chenoweth Trails on April 14.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host Young Masters exhibit
Troy — Artwork from students at schools throughout the city of Troy will be on display at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center starting on Friday, Feb. 17, as part of the annual Young Masters exhibit. “The works are going to be floor-to-ceiling,” Exhibit Coordinator Leona Sargent said. “There will be...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fatal crash still under investigation
TROY — The Troy Police Department has released the name of the driver involved in a head-on crash with an Amazon delivery truck that took the life of a passenger on South Market Street in November 2022. Ryan N. Lazarus, 33, of Dayton, has been identified as the driver...
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC announces Artist Workshops for 2023
PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.
miamivalleytoday.com
Village begins planning for new plant
COVINGTON — The village of Covington will host an open house on Monday, Feb. 6, to answer questions and seek public input on the subject of a new wastewater treatment facility and sewer rate increases needed to pay for the project. “The goal is to help people understand where...
miamivalleytoday.com
Spirit EMS record
Jan. 15-21 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit was dispatched to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center. That’s one more call than the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships...
miamivalleytoday.com
Strengthen your mind, body, spirit with Pilates
TIPP CITY — Increase your core strength by taking a Pilates class this year. Tipp Monroe Community Services can help you do it with functional Pilates. TMCS is offering a six-week Pilates class. This class is for beginners, but all levels are welcome. The class begins on Friday, Jan. 27 and continues through Mar. 3. Classes will be from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Visit www.tmcomservices.org for more information and to register. The cost per session is $62 for Tipp City residents and $64 for non-residents. There is a $12 drop-in fee for each class. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended.
miamivalleytoday.com
Help Laber of Love solve a mystery, raise funds
TROY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold The Toy Chest Trauma Mystery Dinner Adventure Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at Staunton Grange Hall, 1530 N. Market St. in Troy, next to Troy Fire Station 2. The Mystery Dinner is a dine-in only event. With a $15 donation,...
