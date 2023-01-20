ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

An inside look: Massive entertainment venue Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson

After five years of planning, New Jersey’s newest sports and entertainment complex Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson opened today to the public. News 12 New Jersey’s Jim Murdoch visited the 100,000-square-foot dome, which opened this morning. WATCH: Giant dome at Adventure Crossing USA fully inflated; one of the...
JACKSON, NJ
News 12

Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home

A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
News 12

Cause of fire that damaged Howell home still unknown

The cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear. The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.
HOWELL, NJ
News 12

Warwick DPW prepares for snow

Public works crews in Warwick are getting ready for Wednesday's expected storm. Warwick DPW Commissioner Ben Astorino tells News 12 they expect to use about 1,000 ton of salt sand mix throughout the day Wednesday. He says 14 crews will be on hand and ready to work a double shift.
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Mercy College announces new president

Dobbs Ferry-based Mercy College will be getting a new president. Susan Parish was elected as the 13th president of the college by the Board of Trustees. She's currently dean at the College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Parish will succeed Timothy Hall, who announced his retirement at...
DOBBS FERRY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy