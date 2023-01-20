Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pound Road in Howell.
Lehigh University student from East Hanover missing
Police are asking the public's help in locating second year engineering student Daniel Lee of East Hanover.
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance at a Glen Rock florist.
An inside look: Massive entertainment venue Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson
After five years of planning, New Jersey’s newest sports and entertainment complex Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson opened today to the public. News 12 New Jersey’s Jim Murdoch visited the 100,000-square-foot dome, which opened this morning. WATCH: Giant dome at Adventure Crossing USA fully inflated; one of the...
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
White Plains unveils new DMV office at The Source
The new DMV office will be open Mondays through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
Cause of fire that damaged Howell home still unknown
The cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear. The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Rapper French Montana holds winter jacket giveaway in South Bronx and Mott Haven
The "Ain't Worried 'Bout Nothin" rapper ensured that kids in the South Bronx and Mott Haven have one less thing to worry about as the colder weather arrives.
Warwick DPW prepares for snow
Public works crews in Warwick are getting ready for Wednesday's expected storm. Warwick DPW Commissioner Ben Astorino tells News 12 they expect to use about 1,000 ton of salt sand mix throughout the day Wednesday. He says 14 crews will be on hand and ready to work a double shift.
Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on social media saying it was notified of a vehicle fire at 8:12 a.m. on Ungerer Way. Around 3 p.m., a body was located in the park, which is only a short drive away.
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Nearly 10 vehicles set on fire in South Amboy parking lot
Eight or nine vehicles were found in the lot off Main Street, according to the South Amboy Fire Chief John Dragotta.
Multiple car fires reported in South Amboy
Eight to nine cars were on fire in the parking lot off Main Street in South Amboy, according to the South Amboy Fire Chief John Dragotta.
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month.
Mercy College announces new president
Dobbs Ferry-based Mercy College will be getting a new president. Susan Parish was elected as the 13th president of the college by the Board of Trustees. She's currently dean at the College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Parish will succeed Timothy Hall, who announced his retirement at...
Fire erupts in bedroom of Baldwin home
Fire officials said it happened around 6 p.m. on Milburn Avenue near Eastern Boulevard.
