Atlantic Tops Glenwood and Clarinda in H10 Conference Double-Dual

(Clarinda) #17 Atlantic defeated #13 Glenwood 39-34, and Clarinda, 64-9, in a Hawkeye Ten Conference double-dual at Clarinda on Thursday night. The wins place the Trojans in sole possession of 2nd place in the Hawkeye Ten Conference at 7-1. Glenwood, now 6-2 in the conference defeated Clarinda, 54-18.

Atlantic and Glenwood faced off first. The Rams jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Briton Maxwell won by a 19-9 major decision over Josh Hass of Atlantic at (126), and Matt Beem followed with a fall at (132) over Jadyn Cox of Atlantic. The Trojans responded with back-to-back wins and closed the gap to 10-9. Easton O’Brien, (138) won by fall over Thane Williamson, and Tyson O’Brien, (145) won by decision over Trevor Hargens of Glenwood, 7-3. Easton O’Brien picked up his 100th career win.

Tate Mayberry got the Rams back on track with a pin over Tanner O’Brien, at (152), and pushed Glenwood’s lead to 16-9. Atlantic rallied back with three straight pins and led 27-16. Donavan Hedrington won by fall over Scott Reed at (160), Jarrett Armstrong, won by a pin over Austin Wear, at (170), and Brenden Casey won by fall at (182).

The Rams had one final push, C.J. Carter won a pin over Nathan Keiser, (195), Max Koehler won by a decision over Miles Mundorf of Atlantic at (220), and Trent Patton pinned Evan Sorensen at (285), and Glenwood led 31-27.

The Trojans polished off the dual winning two of the last three matches. Taye Jordan won by forfeit at (106), and Braxton Hass pinned Hunter Codney, to put the Trojans up 39-31. Vinny Mayberry won by a decision over Aiden Smith of Atlantic, at (120) to close out the match 39-34 Atlantic.

Atlantic 39 Glenwood 34

126: Briten Maxwell (GLEN) over Josh Hass (ATLA) (MD 19-9)

132: Matt Beem (GLEN) over Jadyn Cox (ATLA) (Fall 1:21)

138: Easton O`Brien (ATLA) over Thaine Williamson (GLEN) (Fall 1:16)

145: Tyson O`Brien (ATLA) over Trevor Hargens (GLEN) (Dec 7-3)

152: Tate Mayberry (GLEN) over Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) (Fall 1:07)

160: Donovan Hedrington (ATLA) over Scott Reed (GLEN) (Fall 3:43)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) over Austin Wear (GLEN) (Fall 2:51)

182: Brenden Casey (ATLA) over Jacob Aust (GLEN) (Fall 1:32)

195: CJ Carter (GLEN) over Nathan Keiser (ATLA) (Fall 2:51)

220: Mason Koehler (GLEN) over Miles Mundorf (ATLA) (Dec 7-4)

285: Trent Patton (GLEN) over Evan Sorensen (ATLA) (Fall 2:00)

106: Taye Jordan (ATLA) over (GLEN) (For.)

113: Braxton Hass (ATLA) over Hunter Codney (GLEN) (Fall 3:02)

120: Vinny Mayberry (GLEN) over Aiden Smith (ATLA) (Dec 8-4)

Atlantic 64 Clarinda 9

138: Easton O`Brien (ATLA) over Ryan Skeripski (CLAR) (Fall 0:40)

145: Tyson O`Brien (ATLA) over (CLAR) (For.)

152: Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) over (CLAR) (For.)

160: Leland Woodruff (CLAR) over Donovan Hedrington (ATLA) (Dec 9-3)

170: Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) over Dominick Polsley (CLAR) (Fall 4:49)

182: Karson Downey (CLAR) over Brenden Casey (ATLA) (Dec 5-0)

195: Nathan Keiser (ATLA) over Jaxon Miers (CLAR) (MD 12-4)

220: Jase Wilmes (CLAR) over Miles Mundorf (ATLA) (Dec 3-0)

285: Evan Sorensen (ATLA) over Bryson Harris (CLAR) (Fall 1:25)

106: Braxton Hass (ATLA) over (CLAR) (For.)

113: Aiden Smith (ATLA) over (CLAR) (For.)

120: Josh Hass (ATLA) over (CLAR) (For.)

126: D`artagnan Hansen (ATLA) over (CLAR) (For.)

132: Jadyn Cox (ATLA) over Landen Carson (CLAR) (Fall 1:58)

Glenwood 54 Clarinda 18

132: Matt Beem (GLEN) over Landen Carson (CLAR) (Fall 0:29)

138: Thaine Williamson (GLEN) over Ryan Skeripski (CLAR) (Fall 1:14)

145: Trevor Hargens (GLEN) over (CLAR) (For.)

152: Tate Mayberry (GLEN) over (CLAR) (For.)

160: Leland Woodruff (CLAR) over Scott Reed (GLEN) (Fall 1:49)

170: Dominick Polsley (CLAR) over Austin Wear (GLEN) (Fall 1:14)

182: Jacob Aust (GLEN) over William Sump (CLAR) (Fall 1:47)

195: CJ Carter (GLEN) over Karson Downey (CLAR) (Dec 1-0)

220: Jase Wilmes (CLAR) over (GLEN) (For.)

285: Trent Patton (GLEN) over Bryson Harris (CLAR) (Dec 3-1)

106: Double Forfeit 113: Hunter Codney (GLEN) over (CLAR) (For.)

120: Vinny Mayberry (GLEN) over (CLAR) (For.) 126: Briten Maxwell (GLEN) over (CLAR) (For.)