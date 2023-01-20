Read full article on original website
WEAR
1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County proposes new Highway 98 ‘collector road’ to alleviate traffic congestion
On January 11, 2023, the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation held a meeting at the Okaloosa County Admin Building in Shalimar, Florida. During the meeting, Chairman of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, Trey Goodwin, presented Okaloosa County’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session, which included a proposed project to construct a new roadway parallel to Highway 98 in order to alleviate traffic congestion in the area west of Hurlburt Field.
WEAR
Driver reportedly flees accident after striking power pole on Gulf Breeze Parkway
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Midway Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gulf Breeze. According to the fire department, the accident took place at the intersection of Gulf Breeze Parkway and Gondolier Blvd. around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters say the accident involved a full-size G.M. pickup...
WJHG-TV
Minor injuries for students, bus driver in crash involving a Bay District School bus
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus driver and seven students have minor injuries after a Bay District School bus was involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers tell us the crash happened on State Road 20 Monday morning in Bay County. Bay District Schools Director...
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
niceville.com
Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO
DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
WEAR
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree, vehicle catching fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after his truck caught fire following a crash in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:10 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker seven, just east of the Pine Forest Road exit. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WEAR
Police searching for man in alleged truck theft at East Brewton Circle K
BREWTON, Ala. -- Brewton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Circle K in East Brewton Tuesday. Brewton police are searching for Jason Wright, who last seen in McDavid, Florida, according to police. Police say Wright stole the truck at around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance...
Crash causes power outage at a Niceville middle school, district calls for early dismissal
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash on Palms Blvd. Tuesday morning caused a local power outage in Niceville. Ruckel Middle School on Partin Dr. lost power due to the wreck and it will not be restored in a timely manner. The Okaloosa County School District said the school is calling for early dismissal and students […]
WEAR
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
WEAR
Escambia County commissioner weighs in on plausibility of Perdido becoming city
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 200 people met on Monday to discuss what it would take to make Perdido a new city. Escambia County District 1 Commissioner, Jeff Bergosh, says he is neither for nor against municipal incorporation, but he believes people should ask questions before they decide to move forward.
WEAR
Ruckel Middle School in Niceville dismissed due to power outage after crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ruckel Middle School in Niceville is being dismissed Tuesday due to a power outage. Okaloosa County School District says this is due to a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Palm Boulevard. The district says the school "does not currently have power and will not get...
One dead in Highway 231 car wreck
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City woman is dead after her car rolled over in a ditch just before 8:00 Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the silver SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 231. The incident report said the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man arrested after stabbing Lyft driver in head in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after stabbing a Lyft driver in the back of the head in Escambia County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is River Austin Sewell. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. According to deputies,...
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County woman safely located
UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500...
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
Pensacola man who allegedly threatened to blow up deputies arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After finding a Pensacola man in the woods while responding to a domestic violence situation, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were told if they tried to arrest the man, he would blow up a house and the surrounding area. That man is now in jail. Craig Bryant, 54, […]
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
