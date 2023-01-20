ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

WEAR

1 hospitalized after pedestrian accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pedestrian accident at the corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street in Escambia County Tuesday night, according to Escambia County Public Information. Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded at 5:48 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County proposes new Highway 98 ‘collector road’ to alleviate traffic congestion

On January 11, 2023, the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation held a meeting at the Okaloosa County Admin Building in Shalimar, Florida. During the meeting, Chairman of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, Trey Goodwin, presented Okaloosa County’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session, which included a proposed project to construct a new roadway parallel to Highway 98 in order to alleviate traffic congestion in the area west of Hurlburt Field.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO

DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Police searching for man in alleged truck theft at East Brewton Circle K

BREWTON, Ala. -- Brewton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Circle K in East Brewton Tuesday. Brewton police are searching for Jason Wright, who last seen in McDavid, Florida, according to police. Police say Wright stole the truck at around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance...
BREWTON, AL
WEAR

Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

One dead in Highway 231 car wreck

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City woman is dead after her car rolled over in a ditch just before 8:00 Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the silver SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 231. The incident report said the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County woman safely located

UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500...
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

