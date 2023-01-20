ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
Settlement sets up education fund in Pa. school abuse case

PHILADELPHIA — A $3 million settlement will establish a fund for former students as part of a lawsuit alleging abuse and deprivation of education at a now-shuttered Pennsylvania juvenile justice facility. Former Glen Mills Schools students could receive both cash payments for those who experienced or witnessed abuse and...
Why 2023 is your year to quit smoking | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Smoking is one of the most harmful habits, accounting for 480,000 deaths every year in the United States. The American Lung Association (ALA) says 2023 is the perfect year to quit tobacco use for good, for many reasons. Every year, thousands of people make a New...
