HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2022. State Senator and former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today posted a memoranda to all Senate members announcing his plans to introduce legislation that would "ban drag shows on public property or in areas that can be seen by minors."
