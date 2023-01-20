Read full article on original website
State House committee aims to address mental health crisis
JEFFERSON CITY — With new reports on the urgent condition of mental health care across Missouri, the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee is trying to tackle a crisis. At its first meeting of the legislative session Monday, the committee, one of several within the state House of Representatives, heard the results of two reports relating to mental health conducted over the last two years.
Missouri AG office 'examining all legal options' against Columbia Public Schools
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is “committed” to pursuing the dismissal of Columbia Public Schools officials who allowed students to attend a diversity celebration last week that included a drag show. “Attorney General Bailey is examining all legal options and remains committed to the termination or resignation of...
As public districts struggle, Missouri siphons tax support to religious schools
A new Missouri school-voucher program has already diverted almost $10 million in state tax dollars to private religious schools, which ultimately means less money and support for public education. It’s also an apparent violation of Missouri’s state constitution. Now a lawmaker employed by one of the organizations that operates under the voucher program is pushing legislation to expand the program’s eligibility and funding. That’s a clear conflict of interest and another threat to Missouri’s already-struggling public schools.
Diversity event is 'much ado about nothing' for CPS
I can’t believe people are “demanding answers” from Columbia Public Schools about the City of Columbia Diversity event. In my opinion, this is not CPS’s problem. If people are concerned over what may occur during a field trip, they should either get details prior to giving permission, or simply not allow their child to attend. And perhaps next time parents could Google the definition of diversity. When I did, this is what popped up: “The practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.”
Dean Klempke Jr. will not appear on CPS board election ballot
Dean Klempke Jr. will no longer appear on the April 4 School Board Election ballot after he dropped out of the race. The Columbia Public School Board moved to update a sample ballot.
Basye suit against Columbia Public Schools will go to trial Monday
Whether former state Rep. Chuck Basye legally qualifies to run for the Columbia School Board will be decided next week. Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to get on the April 4 ballot. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants. Also involved in the lawsuit is Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, who filed to intervene Friday.
Traveling trunks, pallid sturgeon education returning to Columbia schools
Missouri River Relief is continuing its free traveling trunk program to teach students about pallid sturgeon. Columbia Public Schools will partner with the nonprofit again after last year's debut, which brought the trunks to 750 students, according to a news release.
Columbia needs to build trust and unity, not division
Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
As California reels from its mass shooting, it's still safer than Missouri
Some might argue that the mass shooting that killed 11 people in California somehow proves gun restrictions don’t work. After all, California has the toughest gun-control laws in America. But even a cursory look at the data finds that tragedies like this are the exceptions that underscore the rule.
Wind Ensemble performs with University Singers
The University of Missouri Wind Ensemble performed with MU’s University Singers to promote the Missouri Music Educators Association’s 85th Annual In-Service Workshop/Conference. This concert was last performed in 2019 as groups are only eligible to perform every four years. Audience members are shown a preview of performances that...
There's more to worry about than entertainment at Diversity Breakfast
Good grief. I see that the governor, attorney general and even our Boone County senator have their knickers in a knot about the entertainment at the Diversity Breakfast. Somehow they equate a drag queen show with sex, as in salacious. It’s about gender. Men dressing as women goes back at least to the Middle Ages, Shakespeare’s time.
Hickman High School club's 'Kewpie Thrift Store' raises funds for hurricane relief
Vickie Zimmermann ventured into Hickman High School’s “Kewpie Thrift Store” for the first time on Saturday morning. It was her granddaughter’s second birthday, and she was looking for a good bargain. “She really enjoys the things her grandmother gets her, so I must be doing something...
An Element of Realness: The Niedermeyer Apartments
The Niedermeyer apartments sit at the corner of Tenth and Cherry streets in downtown Columbia. Ten years ago, however, the building was set to be demolished. In its place was a plan to build a high-rise student apartment complex. Enter MU mathematics professor Dr. Nakhle Asmar, who also owns rental property in the city. He purchased the building from Collegiate Housing Partners. Since then, the Niedermeyer has continued to house students and working people, alike.
Minimizing waste is a climate imperative
The city of Columbia has made a commitment to address the existential threat represented by climate change. To do this, we — as a city and as individuals — need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and work to get to zero emissions as soon as possible. Waste minimization has a major role to play in allowing us to meet this necessary goal.
Takeaways from Missouri women's basketball's heartbreaker against Tennessee
On the surface, a three-point loss to Tennessee while down two players doesn’t appear as a bitter pill to swallow for Missouri women’s basketball. The manner in which the Tigers suffered defeat, however, could be the toughest in what’s been a four-game losing stretch. With 50 seconds...
Columbia resident dies after Osage Beach shooting Friday
A shooting in Osage Beach on Friday resulted in the death of Columbia resident Micah Aman and the injury of another man. Officers were dispatched around 8:25 p.m. Friday to respond to the shooting. Police found two men who had been shot: Aman, 20, and Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach.
Hickman alumnus-produced film gets 9 Oscar nominations
A film produced by a Hickman High School alumnus received nine nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture. Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title "All Quiet on the Western Front," which was also nominated for cinematography, international feature film and production design, among other categories.
Miller makes eight 3s as Battle girls advance to Hermann Tournament semifinals
Battle girls basketball advanced to the semifinals of the Hermann Tournament after beating St. Clair 88-32 on Monday night in Hermann. Maliyah Miller was a standout player for the Spartans, putting up 30 points. Miller’s performance set a school record with eight 3-point shots made in a single game.
Snow, ice could make Columbia roads hazardous overnight Tuesday
The National Weather Service expects 2 to 4 inches of snow in Columbia Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Driving conditions could be hazardous for Wednesday morning’s commute. Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, staying in the mid-to-low-30s throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
