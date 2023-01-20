Ashley Olsen Spotted For The 1st Time Since Her Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner: Photos

Image Credit: MEGA

Ashely Olsen has been spotted for the first time since her reported secret wedding to her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old designer and businesswoman was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and was intensely focused on her phone call. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.

Ashley is believed to have walked down the aisle with the artist, 33, at the end of last month. The secret ceremony was held in their Bel-Air, Calif. home on Dec. 28, per Page Six, and welcomed “a few dozen guests”. A source told the outlet the party “went late with 50 people or so total.” The former child actress has been linked to Louis since 2017, but little is known about their relationship, and they rarely appear in public together. They were last seen supporting Louis’ father, lawyer Eric Eisner, at a gala for his Young Eisner Scholars in Sept. 2022. Earlier in the year, they set marriage rumors ablaze when Ashley was seen wearing a gold band on her left ring finger in May 2022.

Both Ashley and Mary-Kate are super private about their personal lives and went into complete incognito mode after they quit acting in 2011. The Full House stars spoke about their desire for privacy in a rare interview with i-D in June 2021 while celebrating the 15th anniversary of their fashion line, The Row. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley explained. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?” They last made a public appearance together during Paris Fashion Week 2022 to support The Row’s show.

Although they try to stay private, Mary-Kate’s marriage troubles were plastered across headlines when, in 2020, she filed for an emergency court order after signing a divorce petition on April 17 from her husband of nearly five years, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy. Although the order was denied, the pair were able to successfully separate and settle their divorce in Jan. 2021.

Mary-Kate enjoyed a similar wedding to that of her sister: It was reportedly intimate, had no more than 50 people, and was held at her home. The former actress and French banker tied the knot on Nov. 27, 2015 after getting engaged in February of 2014. Their 17-year age difference repeatedly made headlines.