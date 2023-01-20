Walmart announced Tuesday that it's raising its minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour, representing a roughly 17 percent jump for the workers who stock shelves and cater to customers. Starting in early March, store employees will make between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. With the increase, the retailer’s U.S. average hourly wage is expected to be more than $17.50, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an employee-wide memo. That’s an increase from an average of $17 an hour. About 340,000 store employees will get a raise, Hatfield said. That amounts to a pay increase for roughly 21 percent of Walmart’s 1.6 million employees.

6 HOURS AGO