How Retailers Can Capture the Full Potential of Retail Media Networks in 2023
Most retailers are now highly focused on building their own retail media networks (RMNs), offering onsite and offsite inventory. And why not? Retail media networks, when done well, offer a stream of high-profit cash that can be up to 1.5 percent of a retailer’s gross revenues, at margins north of 50 percent. The cookie-less future means that retailers’ first-party data is increasingly valuable. Furthermore, retailers are reinvesting these profits into reducing the technology debt that has built up over the last few years — further improving their competitiveness in-store as well as online.
Walmart Targets Small Businesses With Walmart Business Offering
Walmart last week launched a dedicated e-commerce site tailored to small and midsize business (SMB) customers. The website, Walmart Business, will offer “a curated assortment of more than 100,000 items with categorization and navigation tailored to busy organizational shoppers, Walmart said in a press release. The product categories include office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, and classroom and facility needs, and they were selected by Walmart after speaking with SMB customers and asking them to identify key products for their operations.
Custom Spaces Core to The Container Store's Growth Strategy
Satish Malhotra is approaching his two-year anniversary as the CEO and president of The Container Store (TCS). During a fireside chat at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month, Malhotra answered questions on a variety of topics, including his feelings on his current job, how TCS is evolving in a post-pandemic market, long-term growth opportunities for the retailer, among others. Here's a recap of that conversation.
What the Holiday Season Told Us About How Shopping Habits Will Change in 2023
The 2022 shopping season, including coveted holiday sales, proved to be anything but typical for shoppers and retailers alike. Issues with rising inflation and tighter budgets, coupled with continued shipping challenges, gave way to new and interesting retail trends. Data from Quantum Metric shows that providing value at every step...
How Sellers Can Avoid the Holiday Hangover: 4 Steps to Minimize Excess Inventory
2022 was a tough year for retailers and e-commerce sellers. With supply chain snarls around the globe, they’ve struggled to get the products they need. Now that those snarls are easing and products are flowing, sellers face diminishing consumer demand, which poses the threat of inventory sitting around unsold. In a survey of retail executives by KPMG, 56 percent said they’re expecting a holiday hangover and a lot of excess inventory to deal with in 2023.
How End-to-End Warehouse Solutions Can Help Navigate 7 Disruptive Supply Chain Trends in 2023
Even though it might not always seem like it, things are getting better across global industry supply chains that have been impacted since the pandemic. As shipping ports are easing up, companies are proactively investing in new technologies and building contingency plans in hopes of making their supply chains more resilient and agile.
4 Digital Marketing Resolutions That Retailers Should Keep in Mind in 2023
There’s much to be said for looking forward into the coming year, as opposed to looking back. After all, every new year comes with its own set of hopes, expectations and even promises. With that in mind, here are four New Year’s-inspired resolutions which every digital marketer should take to heart to make the most of 2023:
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage for Store Employees
Walmart announced Tuesday that it's raising its minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour, representing a roughly 17 percent jump for the workers who stock shelves and cater to customers. Starting in early March, store employees will make between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. With the increase, the retailer’s U.S. average hourly wage is expected to be more than $17.50, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an employee-wide memo. That’s an increase from an average of $17 an hour. About 340,000 store employees will get a raise, Hatfield said. That amounts to a pay increase for roughly 21 percent of Walmart’s 1.6 million employees.
4 Ways to Maximize Customer Lifetime Value and Boost Profits in 2023
Understanding the value your customers bring and how you can maximize it is crucial, especially when there’s an impending recession. When the economy suffers, customer lifetime value (CLV), or the long-term revenue that customers create, can take a huge hit. Consumers are more cautious and they’re likely to shop around in search of alternative or more affordable products. By focusing on customer retention, satisfaction and loyalty, shoppers stay with you longer and generate more profit.
