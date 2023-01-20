Read full article on original website
4 Digital Marketing Resolutions That Retailers Should Keep in Mind in 2023
There’s much to be said for looking forward into the coming year, as opposed to looking back. After all, every new year comes with its own set of hopes, expectations and even promises. With that in mind, here are four New Year’s-inspired resolutions which every digital marketer should take to heart to make the most of 2023:
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
I asked ChatGPT how to invest during a recession and the buzzy AI tool explained a 5-part strategy for balancing a portfolio
Insider's Phil Rosen asked the popular ChatGPT language tool for investing advice in a recession. The bot's recommendations included defensive stocks, bonds, and real estate. Overall, ChatGPT's strategy for a downturn wasn't so different from what a human advisor might recommend. Last November, OpenAI launched the intelligent language tool, ChatGPT,...
Walmart Inks Deal With Salesforce to Sell its Tech to Other Retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its technology and services to other companies. On Thursday, it announced a deal with Salesforce to ramp up sales of its GoLocal delivery service, which drops off purchases at customers’ doors; and Store Assist, which helps employees more quickly and accurately pick and pack orders for curbside pickup and delivery. Starting this spring, the services will be offered through Salesforce and listed in its app store for businesses.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Apple, Disney, Salesforce: Why are the world’s best companies failing to innovate on the future of work?
Apple's Tim Cook is one of several leading CEOs who say remote work has had a negative effect on innovation. This month, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger demanded that all employees return to the office for at least four days a week. “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, Iger said.”
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
More Than 1,600 Tech Workers Are Being Laid Off A Day On Average In 2023, According to a New Report
The mass tech layoffs of 2022 have continued into the new year.
How Retailers Can Capture the Full Potential of Retail Media Networks in 2023
Most retailers are now highly focused on building their own retail media networks (RMNs), offering onsite and offsite inventory. And why not? Retail media networks, when done well, offer a stream of high-profit cash that can be up to 1.5 percent of a retailer’s gross revenues, at margins north of 50 percent. The cookie-less future means that retailers’ first-party data is increasingly valuable. Furthermore, retailers are reinvesting these profits into reducing the technology debt that has built up over the last few years — further improving their competitiveness in-store as well as online.
Custom Spaces Core to The Container Store's Growth Strategy
Satish Malhotra is approaching his two-year anniversary as the CEO and president of The Container Store (TCS). During a fireside chat at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month, Malhotra answered questions on a variety of topics, including his feelings on his current job, how TCS is evolving in a post-pandemic market, long-term growth opportunities for the retailer, among others. Here's a recap of that conversation.
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2023 unicorn slump, global VC slowdown, email marketing 101
That’s what happened to “unicorn:” We wore it out like a pair of sneakers that leak in the rain but are too comfortable to part with. In fact, most of the startups in CB Insights’ unicorn index are on the bubble and “are actually hovering right at the $1 billion mark,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.
Justice Department accuses Google of monopolizing ad tech
The Department of Justice and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, claiming the internet giant has an illegal monopoly over online advertising. It's the fifth federal antitrust suit against the Alphabet-owned company since 2020, when the DOJ sued it over what the government claims is a monopoly in search. By buying up competitors and steering potential customers to its own products, Google "has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry," the government said in its complaint. "Google uses its dominion over digital advertising technology to funnel more transactions to its own ad tech products where it extracts inflated fees to...
French advertising firm Publicis names WPP's Ikiler as EMEA COO
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Publicis (PUBP.PA) has appointed WPP's (WPP.L) Demet Ikiler as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the French advertising agency said on Monday.
Google’s Digital Advertising Dominance Under Fire As Justice Dept. Brings Antitrust Suit
The Department of Justice and several states have brought another federal antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominance to stifle competition in the digital advertising market. The government alleges in a suit filed on Tuesday that Google has engaged in a “systematic campaign” to “neutralize and eliminate” competitors through a series of acquisitions to leverage its power to force advertisers to use its products “while disrupting their ability to use competing products effectively.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGoogle Parent Alphabet to Lay Off 12,000 EmployeesYouTube Sees Ad Revenue Drop Slightly to $7.07B During Third QuarterSpotify, Apple and Other...
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Reddit Rewards Ad Sales Ace Harold Klaje With a Promotion to the C-Suite
Reddit has upped executive vice president and president of global advertising Harold Klaje to chief revenue officer, a newly created position at the social media messaging board. Klaje, credited for growing the company’s ads business nearly five times over through expanding sales internationally in Europe and Australia, called it an...
US sues Google over ‘anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful’ ad tech monopoly
This action, clearly contemplated for some years, is distinct from a 2020 antitrust suit over Google’s dominance in the online search market, another brought by Epic, and of course its various woes in the European Union. The lawsuit, filed today in Virginia’s Eastern District federal court, describes a pattern...
Forbes, Creator Economy, Brand Deals, and The Rise of Influencers
The content creator economy has grown by leaps and bounds since the world heard of it 5 years ago. From channel monetization, and brand dealerships, to building an empire, the sky’s the limit for every creator who wants to venture out onto “the next leap.”
