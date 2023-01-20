High School Huddle: Section V records, undefeated starts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter sports season is heating up and the Huddle breaks down a memorable week of Section V sports.

First, AJ and Carl discuss last week’s Roundball Roundup slate and the Blue Cross Arena hockey game between Churchville-Chili and Irondequoit (0:00-2:57).

Next, the duo names the Avon and Victor boys basketball squads as their teams of the week. Josh Harter set a Section V record with 14 three-pointers in the Braves’ 88-57 win over Mount Morris. The Blue Devils continue their blistering- hot-start to the season at 11-0 (2:58-10:28).

The York boys basketball team and the Lyons girls basketball squad were dubbed the under the radar teams (10:29-16:55). The pair end the show breaking down the Aquinas/Monroe boys basketball matchup and Victor/Canandaigua girls game for two games to watch this week (16:56-22:08).

As always, you can check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts .

