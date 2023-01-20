ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

High School Huddle: Section V records, undefeated starts

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QllbY_0kKvVIzb00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter sports season is heating up and the Huddle breaks down a memorable week of Section V sports.

First, AJ and Carl discuss last week’s Roundball Roundup slate and the Blue Cross Arena hockey game between Churchville-Chili and Irondequoit (0:00-2:57).

Next, the duo names the Avon and Victor boys basketball squads as their teams of the week. Josh Harter set a Section V record with 14 three-pointers in the Braves’ 88-57 win over Mount Morris. The Blue Devils continue their blistering- hot-start to the season at 11-0 (2:58-10:28).

The York boys basketball team and the Lyons girls basketball squad were dubbed the under the radar teams (10:29-16:55). The pair end the show breaking down the Aquinas/Monroe boys basketball matchup and Victor/Canandaigua girls game for two games to watch this week (16:56-22:08).

As always, you can check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Plans to expand? UPrep proposing a move to Irondequoit

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, also known as UPrep, is seeking to expand after more than 13 years in the City of Rochester. Officials said the school has grown over the years; and is now outgrowing their current location on Lake Avenue. A conceptual expansion outlines a […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
wxxinews.org

Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died

Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died. The announcement was made by the current Bishop, Salvatore Matano, early on Sunday morning. Matano said that Clark died in his room early Sunday morning at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, following a period of declining health. Clark was 85. It...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golisano Community Engagement Center opens at Roberts Wesleyan University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan University celebrated the grand opening of its brand new Golisano Community Engagement Center Monday. The new space dedicated to student engagement cost around $13.9 million. The 26,000 square foot center will serve as a space for students to connect with each other, as well as with campus resources. It’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing Rochester teen

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple Award: Congratulations to Kim Day!

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Kim Day, our latest Golden Apple Award winner! Day was nominated by Katy Herrmann, a student at Pal-Mac High School. She says, “I was like that’s the teacher that’s had an impact on me. She really inspires her students and instead of just making sure she gets through the […]
PALMYRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Mendon Ponds Park to host 2023 Winterfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mendon Ponds Park Winterfest is returning for the 2023 season! On Sunday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mendon Ponds Park will host Winterfest, a free event spread throughout the park. The event will feature hikes, sledding, arts & crafts — along with multiple organizations with booths throughout […]
MENDON, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Irondequoit has pup reunion during WinterFest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the lack of snow, the Town of Irondequoit turned into a winter wonderland for this year’s WinterFest! The day was also special reunion for some furry friends, as attendees got the chance to see first-hand the happy outcome to a story birthed out of community concern. Designed to be a […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy