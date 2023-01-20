ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border

TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
TRENTON, UT
KESQ News Channel 3

Plane crash on Highway 74

Cal Fire responded to a plane crash on Highway 74 and Dockery Lane just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the single-engine plane had a hard landing in a field. No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel The post Plane crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
ksl.com

Smoking investigation leads to discovery of gun in Utah high school

MIDVALE — An investigation into possible smoking on school property led police to a bigger discovery on Monday. About 11:30 a.m, a school resource officer who works for the Unified Police Department attempted to question a 14-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School, 7350 S. 900 East, about smoking on school property. But rather than go into the office to talk, as the officer had requested, the student began to run away, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!

If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
ALTON, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms

What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
UTAH STATE
Summit Daily News

Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years

UTAH — Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!

Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT

