Central Illinois Proud
United For Peace – Searching for Solutions
Join us this Thursday when we take an in-depth look at what’s being done to turn the tide against crime in and around Peoria. WMBD and WYZZ-TV have built a unique partnership with WEEK 25-news and WTVP public television to produce a Thursday night town hall: United for Peace: Searching for Solutions.
wcbu.org
After serving Peoria as a pastor for 20 years, Clara Underwood-Forman wants to serve on the city council
At-large City Council candidate Clara Underwood-Forman isn't originally from Peoria, but the four-decade resident said feels like she was born here. She said that's because she's made an intentional effort to get involved in the community. Forman is a pastor at The Potter’s House of Peoria, a position she’s held...
Central Illinois Proud
‘Uber of snow removal’ launches in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away. GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.
Central Illinois Proud
St. Margaret’s Health leaving Peru
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be no hospital systems in the City of Peru. Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski confirmed Saint Margaret’s Health’s decision to close on Jan. 28. In a letter, the mayor cited Saint Margaret’s Peru, and indicated that its temporary suspension of services...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin City Council strikes down controversial snow ordinance
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council on Monday voted five to one to rescind an unpopular snow ordinance. Passed in August, the city ordinance required residents to clear snow higher than two inches off sidewalks within 48 hours after streets were plowed. If residents failed to comply, they were subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin mayor Mark Luft resigns
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft resigned from the position on Monday. Luft is pursuing a new opportunity he said is good for his family, but does not allow him to serve as an elected official. An empty chair was front and center at Monday’s Pekin City...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
Central Illinois Proud
UnityPoint to be awarded federal funding to address doctor shortage
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) – UnityPoint Health has released the following statement to WMBD. UnityPoint Health is pleased and very grateful to receive additional federal funding to help address the behavioral health physician shortage and improve access to quality care for our patients and families in Central Illinois. This support will fund an additional 3 resident positions in the Psychiatry Residency Program we host with the University of Illinois College of Medicine. It will help secure training for the next generation of physicians in our community.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Central Illinois Proud
Dozens protest violence outside Peoria Planned Parenthood following arson attacks
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens from the community gathered outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria to show solidarity after an arson attack on the building last Sunday. The arson happened two days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation expanding abortion access in Illinois...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Virginia energy supplier looking to break ground in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Morton Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday to discuss the future of 20 acres of land. East Point Energy out of Charlottesville, VA filed a petition to use the land to develop the Potters Energy Center. It would be a grid-connected energy storage that would be monitored and controlled remotely.
Central Illinois Proud
Stegers Furniture opening 2nd location in Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After spending more than 80 years located in Pekin, Stegers Furniture will open their 2nd location in Peoria. Steger’s furniture has purchased the space where the old Ashley Homestore on Knoxville road used to be. That Ashley store had to close due to water damage from a water main break in Nov. of 2022.
Central Illinois Proud
St. Margaret’s Health in Peru closing temporarily due to financial reasons
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Margaret’s Health in Peru is closing temporarily because of financial difficulties, with which the hospital cannot keep up. “We have been put in a position to temporarily suspend hospital operations at St Margaret’s Peru, effective this Saturday at 7 a.m.,” said VP of Marketing and Community Services Linda Burt.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father indicted for allegedly fracturing son’s skull
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January. 21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Central Illinois Proud
Parking bans: Where you won’t be able to park as the snow falls
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively. Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live. Normal. The town of Normal issued a...
