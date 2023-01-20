Good morning, Pennsylvania. Something we’re watching this week: the chance of a few inches of snow tomorrow. Forecasters are saying the Harrisburg area could get 3″ to 5″ of snow starting early Wednesday and ending after lunchtime. (Check our snowfall map for the latest.) It’s not likely to stick around, though. The falling snow is to turn to rain Wednesday afternoon, and the rest of the week will be warmer, with temperatures around 50 by Sunday.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO