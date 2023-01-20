Read full article on original website
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
wgnradio.com
Ohio State looks to ride momentum against Illinois
Illinois looks to get back on track while Ohio State wants to continue its momentum from a streak-busting victory when the Big Ten foes meet in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday. The Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) had lost five in a row until a 93-77 home win against Iowa on Saturday.
wgnradio.com
Eric Zorn: Who leads Chicago’s mayoral race?
Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to discuss a number of recent polls that show that Chicago’s mayoral race is still very much up in the air. Also, Eric and John talk about congressional hearings that are looking into Ticketmaster after last year’s Taylor Swift debacle.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/23: Market volatility will continue, neighborhood tourism, and Chicago Food Stop
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what the city and business community needs from our next mayor. Segment 2: Rob Fojtik, Vice President of Neighborhood Strategy, Choose Chicago, talks to John about a new grant that aims to expand tourism to the wealth of great neighborhoods in Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago-area industrial vacancy is at a record low
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The Chicago-area’s industrial vacancy rate is at a record low, hitting 4.5% at the end of 2022. According to data from Colliers International, reported by Crain’s, that’s more than 1% lower than 2021. The report says developers broke ground on an unprecedented amount of warehouse space last year, with construction starting on 88 local buildings. The hot streak has seen those developers tearing down office campuses to build warehouse space. While demand has slipped, it’s still expected to be enough to fill all that available space.
wgnradio.com
On the Map: Chicago Restaurant Week now through February 5th!
Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines. Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago joins Dave with the details.
wgnradio.com
Win tickets to Wuthering Heights at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Wuthering Heights, the exuberant reimagining of Emily Brontë’s gothic masterpiece, has thrilled audiences from London to New York and now you can see it at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, January 27 through February 19. Enter to win this ticket package for a performance!
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/23: Stocks up, recession preparation, and stepping out to fitness with Elderwerks
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about ETF’s turning 30, the likelihood we see a recession in 2023, and a new Lending Tree survey shows that Inflation got in the way of people achieving their financial goals in 2022.
wgnradio.com
On the Map: Lake Geneva Wisconsin, Winterfest, Ice Castles, more!
Dave Plier hosts ‘On the Map’, your weekly showcase of local, regional, national and international tourism. On this episode, we explore Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Stephanie Klett, President and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva joins Dave to talk about Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, Ice Castles, Igloo and Snow Globe, dining, outdoor adventures and more! Arney Silvestri, proprietor of The French Country Inn, The Getaway Restaurant on Lake Como and century-old Mars Resort joins Dave to talk about the history of his historic Inn, Mars Resort on it’s 100th anniversary and new dining destination The Getaway.
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Elgin
Jon Hansen visits Elgin, including a stop at Century Oaks Elementary School for their Boys and Girls Club of Elgin after school program. Listen this Thursday, January 26, for a full day of special features about Elgin.
