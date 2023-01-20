Read full article on original website
Section III volleyball players, coaches earn honors from state association
Liverpool’s Anthony Pezzino, Jamesville-DeWitt’s coach Jake Cline and Westhill’s Tori Militi and coach Karla Prince earned state honors for the 2022 fall season. After going 14-2, winning a Section III Class B championship and advancing to the state tournament, Westhill’s Prince was named coach Section III girls coach of the year by the state coaches association.
Section III boys basketball star becomes 11th 1,000-point scorer in school history
Madison’s senior guard Ethan Rivers became the 11th player in school history to join the Blue Devils’ 1,000-point club in the team’s 65-64 loss to Morrisville-Eaton earlier this month. Rivers poured in 30 points in the team’s loss on Jan. 9 to give himself a career total...
HS roundup: Auburn bowlers edge Central Square, take over first place in SCAC
In a match between two first-place Salt City Athletic Conference boys bowling teams, Auburn edged Central Square, 4-3, to take sole possession of first place.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 8): New No. 1 in loaded Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse basketball gets chance at much-needed big win against North Carolina (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Syracuse wants to get into the NCAA Tournament conversation, the Orange needs a win that’ll get some people talking. Syracuse (13-7 overall, 6-3 in the ACC) will have the opportunity to get some tongues wagging tonight as it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) at the JMA Wireless Dome.
SU basketball recruit Elijah Moore plans to sit courtside with Adam Weitsman for North Carolina game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Days before he is set to make his college choice, Syracuse men’s basketball recruit Elijah Moore plans to sit courtside with SU booster Adam Weitsman to watch the Orange play North Carolina tonight. Weitsman said the visit is related to an NIL contract offer that...
When Syracuse starts slow, the press has become a trusted tool to rescue the Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has unleashed its press this season with generally good results. Its most recent iteration helped the Orange overcome a 21-10 start at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets rushed shots, particularly from the 3-point line. They committed 12 first-half turnovers that led to an 18-4 SU advantage in points off turnovers in that half.
Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Baldwinsville cheer competition held day after student’s death: ‘This one is for you, Ava’ (256 photos)
Baldwinsville’s junior varsity cheerleading team huddled together before their routine during Saturday’s Bling It On Competition at Charles W. Baker High School. “This one is for you, Ava,” they said as they broke the huddle. The cheer competition was held just one day after Ava Wood, a...
North Carolina at Syracuse men’s basketball: Live score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team will host North Carolina at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JMA Dome. The game will air locally on ESPN. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. North Carolina to see the latest updates. Pregame. Syracuse needs to make a run...
Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will attend Syracuse-UNC basketball game
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will watch the Syracuse-North Carolina men’s basketball game in the JMA Dome on Tuesday night, completing a special welcome for SU recruit Elijah Moore. The rappers will be guests in the seats of Adam Weitsman, Syracuse’s most high-profile...
Elijah Moore, a Syracuse recruiting target in the Class of 2024, sets commitment date
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Moore, a top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, will announce his college decision this Saturday. Moore will make the announcement at Baychester Middle School in the Bronx at noon on Saturday, he told TiptonEdits.com on Monday.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse men’s basketball team returns home to host the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, January 24 (1/24/2023) at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a major rivalry, and it’s getting prime billing on ESPN. Fans who can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
Syracuse handled Georgia Tech. Let’s see if the Orange is ready for prime time (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took care of business against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 80-63 on Saturday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Now let’s see what the Orange really has.
West Genesee High School presents ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It’ as spring musical
Students of West Genesee High School will perform the musical “Nice Work If You Can Get It” as their spring show. A hilarious screwball comedy, the show pokes fun at the prohibition era in a clash of elegant socialites and boorish bootleggers, all set to the glorious songs of George and Ira Gershwin. Highlights from the score include “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off,” “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Sweet and Low Down,” “Delishious” and the title song. It’s being presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
UNC vs. Syracuse basketball predictions, picks & odds: Tuesday, 1/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s been a down year for the ACC so far this season, as the conference currently ranks sixth in KenPom’s conference rankings, the...
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
