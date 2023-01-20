ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Syracuse.com

Section III volleyball players, coaches earn honors from state association

Liverpool’s Anthony Pezzino, Jamesville-DeWitt’s coach Jake Cline and Westhill’s Tori Militi and coach Karla Prince earned state honors for the 2022 fall season. After going 14-2, winning a Section III Class B championship and advancing to the state tournament, Westhill’s Prince was named coach Section III girls coach of the year by the state coaches association.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee High School presents ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It’ as spring musical

Students of West Genesee High School will perform the musical “Nice Work If You Can Get It” as their spring show. A hilarious screwball comedy, the show pokes fun at the prohibition era in a clash of elegant socialites and boorish bootleggers, all set to the glorious songs of George and Ira Gershwin. Highlights from the score include “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off,” “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Sweet and Low Down,” “Delishious” and the title song. It’s being presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

