Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 500,000 people in Kentucky are facing hunger. That means 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Commonwealth, according to Feeding America. “Then, right now, farmers getting these grain crops, but with this climate change, we cannot just keep getting the same quality or same amount of food, and we need to find a way to tackle this problem,” said associate professor in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, Tomo Kawashima.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all eyes on a developing winter storm set to target the region tonight and Wednesday. This will impact areas along the Ohio River and into northern Kentucky and be followed by rain, then more light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for north...
