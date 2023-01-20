ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

UT ranked preseason No. 13 by Softball America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked preseason No. 13 by Softball America on Tuesday morning. The program also received a preseason No.12 ranking from USA Softball. The Lady Vols begin their season on Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Howard and Illinois in Clearwater, Fla. Tennessee returns...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee forward Julian Phillips named SEC Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee first-year forward Julian Phillips has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after a pair of standout performances in the Vols' 2-0 week. Phillips averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds over Tennessee's wins against Mississippi State and LSU this past week. He also shot 4-for-7 from three-point range.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Oak Ridge hires new football head coach

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School has a new football coach. The school announced on Tuesday that Derek Rang will take over coaching duties. Rang's last coaching stop was at Dresden High School. He led the Lions to a state championship in 2016. As a result of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Stevie Nicks to perform in Knoxville in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie Nicks is coming to Knoxville!. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has extended her North American tour and is adding the Scruffy City to her list of stops. Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at this link. Below is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Read City USA challenges Knox County to go 'platinum' with reading time in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Read City USA challenge is kicking off again in Knox County in an effort to get kids and adults excited about reading. For 2023, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is challenging the community to go 'platinum' by clocking in a collective total of one million reading hours over the year. He will kick the event off with the Read City Band at the Historic Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Jan. 24. He will also be joined by New York Times Best-selling illustrator Daniel Wiseman for a demonstration.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East TN teen spreads Parkinson's disease awareness through storytelling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 17-year-old Faith McGhee graduated early from Oak Ridge High School, she sought out a new assignment—researching Parkinson's disease. McGhee interviewed doctors, caregivers and patients, chronicling their stories of the neurological disorder that steals a person's ability to move, eat and speak. McGhee has her...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Here are some ways you can file your taxes in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tax season has officially started and millions of Americans are preparing to file. Terry Reed, the manager of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, has been working there for the last 13 years. The program runs through the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee and helps people file their taxes for free.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville welcomed 18 new businesses in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the area welcomed 18 new businesses. "It's a fun area to come to," said Michele Hummel, the group's executive director. "It's very vibrant with a lot of activities to do for families, for young professionals, girls night out." The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating possible assault involving Campbell Co. High School teacher

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that they were looking into a possible assault involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. Jennifer Fields, the director of schools at Campbell County, said Monday that administrators learned about possible "inappropriate language and physical contact" involving a teacher at the school. She said that the teacher was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

