UT ranked preseason No. 13 by Softball America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked preseason No. 13 by Softball America on Tuesday morning. The program also received a preseason No.12 ranking from USA Softball. The Lady Vols begin their season on Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Howard and Illinois in Clearwater, Fla. Tennessee returns...
Tennessee forward Julian Phillips named SEC Freshman of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee first-year forward Julian Phillips has been named SEC Freshman of the Week after a pair of standout performances in the Vols' 2-0 week. Phillips averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds over Tennessee's wins against Mississippi State and LSU this past week. He also shot 4-for-7 from three-point range.
Oak Ridge hires new football head coach
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School has a new football coach. The school announced on Tuesday that Derek Rang will take over coaching duties. Rang's last coaching stop was at Dresden High School. He led the Lions to a state championship in 2016. As a result of...
Stevie Nicks to perform in Knoxville in May
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie Nicks is coming to Knoxville!. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has extended her North American tour and is adding the Scruffy City to her list of stops. Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at this link. Below is...
Read City USA challenges Knox County to go 'platinum' with reading time in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Read City USA challenge is kicking off again in Knox County in an effort to get kids and adults excited about reading. For 2023, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is challenging the community to go 'platinum' by clocking in a collective total of one million reading hours over the year. He will kick the event off with the Read City Band at the Historic Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Jan. 24. He will also be joined by New York Times Best-selling illustrator Daniel Wiseman for a demonstration.
East TN teen spreads Parkinson's disease awareness through storytelling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 17-year-old Faith McGhee graduated early from Oak Ridge High School, she sought out a new assignment—researching Parkinson's disease. McGhee interviewed doctors, caregivers and patients, chronicling their stories of the neurological disorder that steals a person's ability to move, eat and speak. McGhee has her...
Just one resource center is available outside Knoxville, as 3,500 people experience homelessness in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the 2022 Knox County Homelessness Report, about 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the county. About 1,200 of those people are in the city of Knoxville and the rest are spread throughout the county. It's been a growing problem...
Here are some ways you can file your taxes in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tax season has officially started and millions of Americans are preparing to file. Terry Reed, the manager of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, has been working there for the last 13 years. The program runs through the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee and helps people file their taxes for free.
UT says repairs on buildings almost finished following water damage from severely cold weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said many of the buildings that were in need of repairs after severe cold swept through East Tennessee in late December have either been repaired or are undergoing repairs. They said the most common kind of damage was from busted coils and...
Downtown Knoxville welcomed 18 new businesses in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the area welcomed 18 new businesses. "It's a fun area to come to," said Michele Hummel, the group's executive director. "It's very vibrant with a lot of activities to do for families, for young professionals, girls night out." The...
Middle school students contend for national spot at Future City STEM competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee College of Engineering, along with company LDA Engineering, hosted its 6th "Future City" competition on Saturday. Since August, STEM students crafted physical models of their vision of a "future city." The issue they had to focus on was climate change. All of...
Tuesday marks 'Zaevion Dobson Day' in honor of 15-year-old who died shielding friends from gunshots
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December 2015, 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson died shielding his friends from gunshots. It attracted the attention of then-President Barack Obama, who called it an act of heroism. In 2016, the Knox County Commission dedicated Jan. 24 to Zaevion Dobson, creating "Zaevion Dobson Day." Seven years later,...
Company that makes battery safety technology opens new laboratory in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a company that develops battery safety technology said they were opening a new laboratory at the University of Tennessee Spark Innovation Center. They said the laboratory will house Safire Technology Group's research and development division. They also said the new lab would help the...
Deputies investigating separate social media threats at Powell and Carter high schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate social media threats made toward Powell and Carter high schools on Monday. According to KCSO, Powell High School had to be evacuated out of precaution after a threat came in through social media Monday morning. Carter High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a different threat.
LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
Knox Co. Commission votes on Belltown development, abandoned high school demolition and more
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Knox County commissioners were expected to gather and vote on several different kinds of proposals. They included an anti-abortion treatment resolution declaring January as "Right to Life Month" and a large development expected to be built in the northwest part of the county.
Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
TBI investigating possible assault involving Campbell Co. High School teacher
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that they were looking into a possible assault involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. Jennifer Fields, the director of schools at Campbell County, said Monday that administrators learned about possible "inappropriate language and physical contact" involving a teacher at the school. She said that the teacher was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Community group that helps at-risk youth is working to rebuild after car slams into their building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Safe Haven, a non-profit in East Knoxville that serves people looking to escape the streets, is struggling to find a second chance. A car slammed into their building recently after a drag street race ended in a fatal crash, forcing everyone inside to get out. Some of those people are still displaced.
