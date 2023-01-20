KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Read City USA challenge is kicking off again in Knox County in an effort to get kids and adults excited about reading. For 2023, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is challenging the community to go 'platinum' by clocking in a collective total of one million reading hours over the year. He will kick the event off with the Read City Band at the Historic Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Jan. 24. He will also be joined by New York Times Best-selling illustrator Daniel Wiseman for a demonstration.

